USC president pledges to freeze tuition, kick 'you-know-what' out of Clemson in football

The University of South Carolina will not raise tuition for a second consecutive year in 2021-22, school President Bob Caslen said Wednesday.

"We must make higher education accessible and affordable or current students won’t stay, and prospective students will not give us a chance," Caslen said during the annual State of the University address.

USC's in-state tuition tripled since 2000 as the state's public colleges received less money from the Legislature and now approaches $13,000 a year.

Caslen, a retired West Point superintendent, arrived on campus last year pledging to control costs to keep from raising tuition. Many state colleges froze tuition this year amid the coronavirus pandemic that closed campuses in the spring.

During his address, Caslen outlined goals he unveiled earlier this year, including boosting minority enrollment, becoming a top-tier research school and winning more federal contract work.

The COVID-19 outbreak has helped speed along some of the changes as USC sought to hold in-person classes when the fall semester resumed, including work on a saliva test for the virus.

"I believe we are writing a narrative of resilience, of determination and compassion," he said. "I’ve said many times over the last six months that out of every crisis comes opportunity. That’s not to say we would ever choose crisis over calm, but COVID-19 created an urgency for us to act on many important changes that had been discussed long before the pandemic."

Caslen did not mention how USC needed to recover from having one of the nation's worst COVID-19 outbreaks after classes started in August.

Cases have slowed dramatically, though more than 2,400 students and staff have tested positive in the past two months. The number could be higher since not all cases diagnosed off campus are reported to USC.

He did not address directly the financial belt-tightening — including pay cuts, hiring freezes and furloughs — needed to help address an estimated $165 million cut in revenue from the pandemic.

Still, Caslen mentioned how the school was able to have a large incoming class this fall after earlier forecasts of sharply lower enrollment.

Caslen also brought up that his goals include consistently beating USC's archrival Clemson in sports. The Gamecock football team has lost six straight years to the Tigers. The teams will not play for the first time in 112 years because of pandemic-revised schedules this season.

"I can see the day where the entire student body rushes the field and takes down the goal posts when our Gamecocks kick the you-know-what out of our in-state rival," Caslen said. "Frankly, almost all of our NCAA and club and academic teams already do that on a regular basis."