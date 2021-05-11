USC President Caslen offered to resign after speech plagiarism. Board boss didn't accept.

COLUMBIA — University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen offered to resign after he plagiarized part of his commencement speech and misspoke the school's name while addressing graduates, but the board chairman declined to accept it.

Caslen admitted to lifting two paragraphs from speech by the Navy SEAL in charge of the mission to take out terrorist leader Osama bin Laden during his commencement addresses over the weekend. The retired three-star Army general and former West Point superintendent said it was an oversight.

He also referred to the school as the "University of California" during one commencement address.

Both missteps drew rebukes on social media and from some politicians and trustees.

"He's bought a lot of negative attention to the university. That is how he will be judged," state Rep. Kirkman Finlay, R-Columbia, said May 11. "We are the laughingstock of the nation. Perhaps it's time to cut our losses."

Caslen offered to resign to board chairman Dorn Smith, who did not accept it, USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said.

"If the Board feels that I cannot provide leadership for the institution, I have offered my resignation,” Caslen said in a statement provided to The Post and Courier on May 11.

Smith, a Williamsburg County heart surgeon, did not return calls May 11. The controversy with Caslen happens as USC's No. 2 administrator, Provost Bill Tate, is leaving in June to lead Louisiana State University.

USC trustee Charles Williams said May 11 that the plagiarism could be fireable offense just like it can lead to expulsion of a student.

"Some action needs to be taken," said Williams, an Orangeburg attorney who gave a fiery speech against Caslen's hiring in 2019. "We can't have one set of rules for your students and another for your president. This is a serious violation"

USC trustee Eddie Floyd said trustees need to take their time.

"That was a disappointment, but we don't need to be making any sudden decisions," said Floyd, a Florence heart surgeon who is the longest serving member of the USC board. "I think we need to sit back and we ought to look into it."

Floyd said Caslen did an exemplary job guiding the school through the COVID-19 pandemic, calling him "the right person at the right time" as the campus was closed and re-opened.

But critics remained since Caslen was hired despite lacking a doctorate degree and his limited higher education resume. He was elected by a 11-9 vote after a contentious board debate.

"He's been under a microscope this whole time. You have got to feel sorry for him a little bit," Floyd said May 11. "He made a bad mistake."

But the blame sits with trustees, who elected by lawmakers, said State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Columbia Democrat who pledged to bring back efforts to remake the board at the state's largest college.

"We don't see this kind of stuff coming from the College of Charleston, Clemson University, Francis Marion University," Harpootlian said in an interview. "We don't see this kind of drama except at USC. His resigning does not fix the problem. The one constant in all of this is the board."

Caslen's hiring brought scrutiny from USC's accreditors who questioned the influence of lobbying by Gov. Henry McMaster. Accreditors did not sanction the school, but asked the board to improve its rules to avoid political influence in decision making.

McMaster offered support to Caslen in the wake of his plagiarism incident, said a spokesman for the Republican governor who did not provide any details.

Joe Cunningham, a former Democratic congressman running against McMaster in 2022, said the USC should have accepted Caslen's resignation to avoid setting set a double standard.

"To hold the employed face of this cherished institution to a different, lesser standard is a slap in the face to anyone who holds a degree from Carolina," he said. "The board should be ashamed by its inaction on holding President Caslen accountable."

USC women's basketball coach Dawn Staley tweeted support for Caslen.

"I just want to say to @Bob_Caslen thank you for your commitment to @UofSC," she said. "(I)t is when we are in the midst of our hardest day true leadership rise. Win the war Prez!"

Caslen has gotten into hot water before when speaking.

When he interviewing to become president, some on campus thought he was victim blaming when discussing sexual assault and binge drinking. They also thought he bragged about increasing diversity at West Point without lowering academic standards for minority students. Caslen has said those statements were taken out of context.

Caslen also damaged his relationship with then-Gamecock football head coach Will Muschamp when the president told a newspaper in 2019 how USC explored how Florida State bought out the contract of its coach. Muschamp received a $13 million buyout after being fired in 2020.

Caslen's delivery was not professional and his plagiarism was embarrassing for USC and the state of South Carolina, Harpootlian said.

"He's not the right fit for the flagship university in South Carolina," the senator said in an interview.

Lawmakers erupted into a testy exchange over Caslen’s speech on the state Senate floor while the news of his attempted resignation broke.

Harpootlian said he had heard from scores of constituents in his district, which includes the USC campus, complaining about Caslen’s faux pas.

“He was the wrong choice,” Harpootlian said, encouraging Caslen to resign. “Clearly this is the last demonstration, evidence of that.”

State Sen. Ronnie Cromer, R-Newberry, rose to defend Caslen, saying the board of trustees “went through a very lengthy process of vetting all the candidates” for president and that Harpootlian “is mischaracterizing the leadership capabilities that the current president has shown.”

Cromer also alleged that top USC donor Darla Moore, who recently reamed out the university for neglecting to commiserate her mother’s death, is “disgruntled” because she wanted to be president. Moore was approached as a possible successor to USC President Harris Pastides after an aborted board vote on a new leader in April 2019. A trustee told The Post and Courier that Moore rejected his overture.

Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, then jumped into the fray, saying the top memory for graduates on what was supposed to be a special day will now be that their college president plagiarized his commencement speech.

“As a proud Gamecock myself, I am disappointed,” Hutto said.

Finally, state Sen. Gerald Malloy sought to break up the fight, saying he does not believe it belonged on the Senate floor. Malloy also noted that lawmakers elected the college’s board of trustees, so he said they bear some responsibility, too.

Despite the dispute, the lawmakers all expressed some measure of agreement that politics had infected the presidential selection process.

Jamie Lovegrove contributed from Columbia.