USC police make Sunday morning gun arrest near SC Statehouse

COLUMBIA — With a bolstered law enforcement presence around the state capital ahead of the inauguration, a man was arrested Sunday two blocks from the South Carolina Statehouse after a handgun was found in a vehicle, authorities said.

University of South Carolina police stoped a car at about 9 a.m. at the intersection of Assembly and Washington streets in downtown Columbia, where a passenger was found to be in unlawful possession of a handgun, school spokesman Jeff Stensland said.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were released. The arrest comes after an FBI alert warning of possible armed protests in Washington, D.C., and all state capitals through Wednesday, when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

The Sunday morning arrest came hours before a small rally on the Statehouse grounds to protest social media sites removing some conservative accounts, including President Donald Trump, and refusing to host conservative sites, like the social media site Parler. About 50 people attended the rally, which remained peaceful.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department, Richland County Sheriff's Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and state Bureau of Protective Services were among those patrolling the grounds. They were wearing fatigues and bulletproof vests and carrying their weapons in the open. Some officers were posted outside Gov. Henry McMaster's office and barricades were erected around the Statehouse.

No arrests or incidents on the Statehouse grounds were reported today, S.C. Department of Public Safety said.

Earlier this week, capital region police agencies said there would be a heightened presence of officers around the downtown area through Wednesday.

"Officers know what to look out for — public safety is a top priority," the Columbia Police Department tweeted Sunday.

The department posted on social media that officers might stop motorists or pedestrians to "facilitate safety" over the next few says, offering advice to cooperate with authorities.