USC panel wants building name change proposals taken seriously, though no action planned

COLUMBIA — Members of an University of South Carolina special commission charged with examining buildings on campus named after people with racially insensitive records stated they want the school's leaders to take their recommendations for renaming buildings seriously.

The panel voted unanimously July 16 to approve a more than 300-page report it spent more than a year developing. The group called for changing the names of 11 buildings, including the wellness center named after Sen. Strom Thurmond, and offered suggestions on notable Black figures whose names could be added on campus.

The comments came after a draft of the report was leaked two days early.

The leak forced USC's Interim President Harris Pastides' hand early to reveal that no name changes are coming and that the school's Board of Trustees would instead focus on naming new buildings for Black leaders.

Hannah White, USC's former student body vice president who served on the Presidential Commission on University History, questioned July 16 whether board members would receive and "have a chance to state their stance," on the commission's renaming recommendations at the next trustees' meeting on Aug. 20.

"I don't want to take away from the good, the good feelings and the support for all the work that you all have done here, but seeing a message come out from the president, before we even had this conversation today, was not encouraging," said another commission member, Qiana Whitted, who is the director of the school's African American Studies Program.

Based on a letter from Pastides that went out across the campus, it is expected that the suggested name changes are not going to be taken up by the board.

"State law currently prevents us from changing those names, and we will follow the law," Pastides wrote.

South Carolina's Heritage Act requires a vote in both the House and Senate to rename historical monuments, streets and buildings. Legislators have hardly made use of the law, though they did use it to remove the Confederate flags from the Statehouse grounds after the Charleston church mass killing in 2015.

"However, we have a duty to tell a more complete history of these individuals and their acts in the context of our shared community values," Pastides went on. "We are committed to contextualizing the full history of the university and the Commission’s research shows us how we can do that, including the recommendation of adding new names to buildings and other places on campus."

That recommended list of new building names contains prominent African Americans suggested by a special commission studying the university's history, including the school's first Black students and top political figures.

"That's the university's stance on that issue," spokesman Jeff Stensland said.

While Pastides will share the report in its entirety with the board for informational purposes, Stensland said, the governing body will only take up those initiatives referenced in the interim president's letter.

White, in her comments, referenced Pastides' promise of a so-called implementation committee for the report and suggested that committee should include an arm that would lobby for legislative change to allow for the renaming of 11 campus buildings, including the student wellness center named after Thurmond, who started his political career as a segregationist.

The renaming of buildings has been a particular flashpoint on campus, garnering several student protests, as well as support for the removal of Thurmond's name from current and former USC athletes, notably Dawn Staley, the popular Gamecocks women’s basketball coach.

Other suggested name changes included those who supported slavery, White supremacy and segregation: Robert Barnwell; Solomon Blatt; L. Marion Gressette; Wade Hampton III; Robert E. Lee; Augustus Baldwin Longstreet; William Campbell Preston; J. Marion Sims; James Henley Thornwell; and Thomas Cooper, whose name is on the campus' main library.

USC's board already approved removing the name of J. Marion Sims, a doctor who performed medical experiments on slaves, from a women's dorm a year ago but no bills were sponsored at the Statehouse to make the change.