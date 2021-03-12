USC makes first move toward new $300 million medical school campus

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina took the first step toward building a new $300 million health care campus for its School of Medicine.
A committee of the Board of Trustees unanimously recommended the school spend $4.2 million on a development plan for the proposed 16-acre site in the BullStreet District that would house a new 130,000-square-foot medical school and a separate 162,000-square-foot research and laboratory building.
The action still needs full board approval, as well as approval from the Commission on Higher Education, the lawmaker-led Joint Bond Review Committee, and the State Fiscal Accountability Authority, before the bid process can begin.
"This is really a day of significance for the School of Medicine," University Architect Derek Gruner said.
If the full board gives its blessing on this first phase as expected, developers would come back with design proposals for the buildings to be built on donated land in Columbia's burgeoning BullStreet District on the former site of the South Carolina Department of Mental Health. The site is near Prisma Health Richland Hospital, a partner with the university.
The move to BullStreet is of particular importance because the USC School of Medicine’s lease with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs for its current Garners Ferry Road site ends in 2030.
The Garners Ferry building, built in the 1930's, needs $75 million in improvements, university officials previously estimated. And the rent is expected to increase to $7 million to $8 million a year under a new lease, up from the $1 the school currently pays. The VA hospital also needs the space for its own expanding operations, Gruner said.
