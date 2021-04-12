USC law professor testifies police officer's restraint of George Floyd was 'excessive'

COLUMBIA — A University of South Carolina law professor was among the final prosecution witnesses in the Derek Chauvin trial, testifying the former Minneapolis police officer overlooked cues nearly every step of the way during his arrest of George Floyd and escalating the situation into a deadly use of force that should never have happened.

“Both the knee across Mr. Floyd’s neck and the prone restraint were unreasonable, excessive and contrary to generally accepted police practices,” Seth Stoughton, an expert in use-of-force and USC School of Law criminology professor, said from the stand April 12.

A former police officer in Tallahassee, Fla., Stoughton said he reviewed more than 100 hours of body camera footage ahead of his testimony, which lasted more than two hours.

Stoughton said Chauvin, who pinned Floyd to the ground with a knee on his neck for nine minutes on May 25, 2020, abused a powerful restraint tool that carries a dangerous potential that's common knowledge within the law enforcement community.

“The neck is kind of like a suspension bridge, right, so it's generally accepted in policing that you do not put weight down on someone's neck in that position because of the potential that the neck won't be able to handle that weight, and you can end up damaging the structure of the neck,” Stoughton said.

“There are also foreseeable effects of keeping somebody in that position permanently, what's called positional asphyxia, someone who has trouble breathing, who can't take in over time the oxygen they need to sustain their life, and that's been very well known in policing for at least going on 30 years.”

Chauvin faces charges of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd, which sparked national outrage and street protests across the country, including in Charleston, Columbia and elsewhere throughout the state.

Special Assistant Attorney General Steve Schleicher walked Stoughton through a timeline of Floyd’s arrest as it was captured on body camera footage, including the moments leading up to Chauvin’s restraint move.

At no point, Stoughton said, did Floyd present a threat to officers, although he did plead with them not to put him in the back of a vehicle due to claustrophobia.

“In other words, the point of contention does not appear to be (being) in police custody but instead objecting to being put in the back of the vehicle,” Stoughton said. “It’s clear from the number of officers and Mr. Floyd's position, the fact that he's handcuffed and has been searched, he doesn't present a threat of harm. His actions don't indicate that he presents any threat of escape.”

Chauvin’s defense attorney, Eric Nelson, asked Stoughton under which conditions he conducted a use-of-force analysis in the case.

“You have the luxury of slow motion enhancements, looking at things from multiple perspectives,” Nelson said, contrasting Stoughton’s work with the real-time sequence Chauvin faced.

“Yes, I can slow video down. I can freeze frame it as I am taking those facts and circumstances and identifying what a reasonable officer would have perceived in that situation. I'm of course aware that a reasonable officer on the scene does not have those capabilities,” Stoughton replied.

Stoughton most recently co-authored “Evaluating Police Uses of Force” and is a contributor to The New York Times, The Atlantic and Time magazine.

Placing a person face down to gain an edge in restraining them is not an unusual police tactic, but Stoughton said it’s meant to be “transitory.”

“As soon as somebody has been handcuffed, you take them out of that position,” he said.

The longer Chauvin kept Floyd down, Stoughton said, the clearer it became he was in medical distress — indications that were evident on footage he reviewed.

“If someone is describing that they are experiencing medical distress, then officers have to take that into account as they are evaluating the continued effects of keeping someone, in this case, in a prone restraint position,” Stoughton said. “Before he fell silent, Mr. Floyd said 'I can't breathe’ by my count at least 27 times.”