USC contributes $3.7B to Columbia economy, $6.2B statewide, school study says

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina contributes $3.7 billion to the Midlands economy, according to an internal study by its economists, and the school wants to play a greater role in increasing that figure.

The study published March 3 takes into account both direct and indirect financial impacts, ranging from dollars generated by the athletic program and money spent on university building projects to the wage growth of the alumni living in the capital region.

"It just shows that the university is actually contributing to the economy," USC President Bob Caslen said. "It's not only contributing to the economy, it's also contributing to employment."

Researchers say the school could play a greater role, pitching itself as an asset that provides Columbia with a high-skilled labor pool for employers. Across its eight campuses statewide, the USC system has 50,000 graduate and undergraduate students. Caslen said applications to the flagship campus are up 21 percent for the coming fall semester.

While an estimated 40 percent of graduates stay in South Carolina to work for at least five years after receiving their degree, the study's lead research economist, Joey Von Nessen, said doing more to connect students with local employment opportunities and increasing that retention rate by even 1 percentage point would add another $14.1 million in annual economic activity to Columbia and the surrounding region.

Von Nessen, who works for the USC Moore School of Business, said the study found the university contributes $1.7 billion toward personal income and supports approximately 43,876 jobs in the Midlands. Of those jobs, 13,705 are held by workers employed directly by the school. Others might include contractors or employees of outside firms participating in university research.

The largest dollar amount cited in the study, $2.1 billion, was related to spending on campus building projects and equipment purchases. Athletics contributed $275 million in economic activity.

These numbers are based on the school's average spending data from 2017-2019, before the coronavirus pandemic led to budget cuts, delayed facility construction and reduced crowds at sporting events.

By extension, the school said alumni spend money in the community, which in turn supports other jobs and investment, to the tune of $574.5 million. More than 200,000 USC system alumni live in South Carolina, with 62 percent of those living outside the Midlands.

Von Nessen also said the wage growth of college graduates helps raise the wages, skills and productivity of other, non-college educated workers. The economic impact the school attributes to that factor, and the subsequent spending it generates, is $775.6 million.

“The economic benefits of higher education are far reaching for both individual citizens and for the state as a whole,” Von Nessen said.

Using these same measurements, USC estimates that its university system contributes $6.2 billion to the statewide economy.

Caslen said the school wants to expand those economic outcomes through community and industry outreach.

"We are the flagship university to serve the people of South Carolina," he said. "We understand that not only do we provide education for jobs throughout the state but we also want to help and develop the economy through partnerships."

One of those partnerships includes the school's recently expanded research venture with the Savannah River nuclear research laboratory, a contract expected to bring $3.8 billion into the state over the next decade and provide internship opportunities for hundreds of students.

There's also the proposed "cyber corridor" for research and cybersecurity employment opportunities Caslen would like to see developed between the Columbia and Aiken campuses and the Army's new Cyber Command Center at Fort Gordon in nearby Augusta.