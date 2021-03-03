USC contributes $3.7 billion to Columbia economy, $6.2 billion statewide school study says

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina contributes $3.7 billion to the Midlands economy, according to an internal study by university economists.

The study published by the university on March 3, takes into account both direct and indirect financial impacts, ranging from dollars generated by the school’s athletic program to money spent on university building projects to the wage growth of the school’s alumni living in the capital region.

"It just shows that the university is actually contributing to the economy," USC President Bob Caslen said. "It's not only contributing to the economy, it's also contributing to employment."

Conducted by economist Joey Von Nessen, the study found USC contributes $1.7 billion towards personal income and supports approximately 43,876 jobs in the Midlands, of those jobs 13,705 are held by people working directly for the school. Others may include building contractors or outside firms participating in university research.

The largest dollar amount, $2.1 billion, was related to campus building projects. Athletics contributed $275 million.

By extension, the school said the alumni it has graduated spend money in the community, which in turn supports other jobs and investment to the tune of $574.5 million. Von Nessen also argues that the wage growth of college graduates also helps raise the wages of other, non-college educated workers. The economic impact the school attributes to that factor, and the subsequent spending it generates, is $775.6 million.

“The economic benefits of higher education are far reaching for both individual citizens and for the state as a whole,” Von Nessen said.

Using these same measurements, USC estimates that its university system contributes $6.2 billion to the statewide economy.

Caslen also said the school wants to expand those economic outcomes through community and industry outreach.

"We are the flagship university to serve the people of South Carolina," he said. "We understand that not only do we provide education for jobs throughout the state but we also want to help and develop the economy through partnerships."

Some of those partnerships include the school's recently expanded research venture with the Savannah River nuclear research laboratory, as well as a proposed "cyber corridor" for research and cybersecurity employment opportunities Caslen would like to see developed between the Columbia and Aiken campuses and the United States Army's new Cyber Command Center at Fort Gordon in nearby Augusta, Ga.

Check back for updates to this story.