USC can rename Strom Thurmond center after building history panel adopts new rules

COLUMBIA — University of South Carolina could remove the name of former U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond from the school's fitness center under criteria approved Feb. 12 by a special panel examining buildings named after people with racially insensitive records.

A last-minute amendment to the criteria that opened the possibility to renaming the building known around campus as "The Strom" was opposed by USC trustees who sit with student and faculty leaders, community activists and historians on the Presidential Commission on University History.

The sticking point centered around language about considering how a person's beliefs or actions had evolved after a contentious past when deciding on naming rights.

USC's board, while receptive to asking state lawmakers to rename a dorm whose namesake, J. Marion Sims, a 19th century doctor who performed medical experiments on slaves, has been hesitant when it comes to Thurmond, a 20th century politician who started his career as a segregationist.

Thurmond, then South Carolina's governor, ran for president in 1948 on a platform opposed to civil rights for African Americans and continuously held up related legislation in Congress. Thurmond would later change his views on race. There are also allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment that make him a problematic idol of many in the Palmetto State.

His political career ended in 2003, recent enough that several people in USC's current USC leadership to have known the senator. At least five trustees have donated to a political action committee to reelect Thurmond, including Florence heart surgeon Eddie Floyd who sits on the university history commission, according to federal election records.

USC Board Chairman Dorn Smith, who is not on the commission, said he does not know how trustees will vote if the Thurmond fitness center is included in the committee's list for a new name. But the Williamsburg County heart surgeon said everyone has sinned, and there should be room for reconciliation and forgiveness.

"The board thinks that everything should be taken into proper context," Smith said. "Certainly, when you look back at anybody's life, with maybe the exception of Jesus and Mother Teresa and a few others, you know that it's kind of hard to think of too many people without some blemishes on their record."

The special history commission was established soon after President Bob Caslen started at USC in 2019 "to study and better understand the histories of the people whose names adorn our buildings, and — more broadly — to capture the voices and contributions of forgotten, excluded, or marginalized groups and individuals who positively contributed to the establishment, maintenance, and growth of our university.”

But deliberations of the group co-chaired by former USC President Harris Pastides, have gone slowly, frustrating some on campus including the school's top two student leaders who serve on the commission.

“Our community is searching for change, and this commission has continued to let questions go unanswered," USC student body president Issy Rushton and student body vice president Hannah White wrote Feb. 8 on social media. "The longer we continue without action, the more this university will lose the trust of students, alumni, faculty and staff."

They threatened to quit the commission.

"Let us be clear, this flagship institution is currently falling on the wrong side of history," Rushton and White wrote. "We cannot change the past, but this institution has a responsibility to influence the future."

The commission decided to hold a special meeting met Feb. 12 to vote on proposed set of criteria for deciding names on campus buildings.

As debate drug on for more than an hour without discussion about specific buildings, Floyd, USC's longest serving trustees and a longtime Republican campaign donor, had enough.

"It sounds like really we’re talking around what the issue is and the issue is Senator Thurmond," he said.

Another trustee on the commission, Dan Adams, a Greenville investment banker who is Republican Gov. Henry McMaster's designee on the board, proposed criteria that would provide exceptions for past bad behavior if "reconciliation" had been reached. He cited Thurmond as an example to whom it would apply. He noted Democratic President Joe Biden and Sen. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., had both born witness to in Thurmond's change in ideology. Biden gave a eulogy at Thurmond's funeral.

Adams suggestion was voted down, with several commission members calling the chosen language problematic due to its connotations within the historical community. Then others on the committee took up the amendment which, while not guaranteed, could provide an opening for the wellness center's renaming.

It reads: "Though other aspects of the namesake's life and work are noteworthy to the University or the greater community, the namesake exhibited offensive behavior or viewpoints outside of their career or public persona."

"It is not merely a word change, it in my opinion, emphasizes the latter point," Pastides said.

That was enough to satisfy Rushton.

"I believe in the power of the commission to do the right thing, take a stance and put forward a resolution to rename Strom based on the now established criteria," she told The Post and Courier after the meeting.

The move to remove Thurmond's name from the center drew attention from current and former USC athletes, notably Dawn Staley, the popular Gamecocks women’s basketball coach.

The group of athletes noted that the $38 million center is largely student-funded through an activities fee. The building bore Thurmond's name after he gave $10,000 to build it and it had been expected that he would reach out to his donor network to help raise more.

Other buildings on USC's campus under consideration include the admissions office, library and student apartments named after slave owners — Francis Lieber, Thomas Cooper and James Henley Thornwell — as well a dorm named for Confederate general and KKK sympathizer Wade Hampton.

The effort also faces the hurdle of legislative approval, as well as Board of Trustees approval, due South Carolina's Heritage Act, which requires a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate to rename historical monuments, streets and buildings.

Lawmakers last had to overcome the requirements of the legislation to remove the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds after the racially motivated 2015 Emanuel AME Church massacre in Charleston.

Clemson University and Winthrop University joined USC in agreeing to ask the Legislature to change name of a building on campus in 2020, but the efforts have gone nowhere because no bills have been introduced in the General Assembly.

Clemson and Winthrop trustees voted to remove the name of Ben Tillman from campus buildings. Tillman, a former governor and senators, was an avowed post-Civil War white supremacist.

USC and Winthrop representatives said their schools sent name-changing requests to Statehouse leaders but did not indicate they are working with a lawmaker to propose a bill under the Heritage Act.

Clemson officials did not have further comment.