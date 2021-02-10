USC asks Columbia neighborhoods to report large gatherings ahead of days off for students

COLUMBIA — University of South Carolina students are about to enjoy their first day off this semester as part of a reimagined spring break during the pandemic, and university officials have told local neighborhoods to be on the lookout for large gatherings.

Students will be off Feb. 15 as part of a plan for five "Wellness Days" spread throughout the spring semester in place of a traditional week off. University officials have met with Greek life and student conduct offices to "help prepare for the potential of large gatherings and other high risk behavior on these days," a note that was shared with local neighborhood representatives said.

"You all may notice more activity in your neighborhood and we encourage you to report any suspicious behavior that may signal a large gathering to law enforcement," Julian Capel, student and community outreach director at USC, wrote. The message included a link to report incidents to the university.

Capel told The Post and Courier the note is part of his regular communication with neighborhood leaders and meant to ensure nobody is caught off guard by more students being out and about.

The upcoming day off coincides with the President's Day holiday. The remaining days off are Feb. 25, March 12, March 30 and April 21.

The university doesn't anticipate any more gatherings than a typical weekend in Five Points, spokesman Jeff Stensland said. Students have been encouraged to practice "self-care," whether that's attending a yoga class or binge-watching a favorite show or hanging out with a small group of friends, he said.

"Whatever helps to reenergize students, that's what we've encouraged," Stensland said.

USC has had 1,094 COVID-19 cases since Jan. 1 — 956 students and 138 employees. More than 33,000 tests have been administered to students on campus since the start of the year, with 2.4 percent returning positive.

The university has required monthly testing of students during the spring semester, a process Stensland said has been effective. School leaders support the city's crackdown on large, maskless gatherings in student-heavy areas like Five Points and off-campus parties, he said. The city is considering stiffer fines against repeat offenders.

Columbia fire officials broke up a gathering of some 2,000 students after a Gamecocks football game in October. The city has raised its fine to $100 and during a weekend in January issued more than 100 tickets.

"I think it's great that community outreach is doing that, saying ‘Here’s our number, if you have issues let us know,’” said James McComb, president of the Columbia Council of Neighborhoods. "I haven't heard of neighborhoods having much issues anyway, other than the occasional house party."