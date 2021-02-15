Urban Columbia high school teaching students about agriculture business with live animals

COLUMBIA — First-time visitors to Keenan High School’s C-wing, take note: You may be greeted by diapered, splay-legged Nigerian dwarf goats searching for a head scratch or neck rub over the next few weeks.

The long corridor inside the northeast Columbia school is home to one of South Carolina’s more unique educational experiences — a blossoming livestock program that gives students a glimpse into an industry they likely know little about.

Run by Maria Ausburn, the South Carolina Association of Career and Technical Education’s 2018 teacher of the year, the Keenan program has grown from just 20 students when it started in 2017 to 100 now. It's the only agriculture-related program in the urban Richland One School District.

“I would love for every single one of my students to leave my program and go into the agriculture field, however that's not the reality, but if they can leave my program and be more literate when it comes to agriculture and be a more productive citizen, then I did my job,” Ausburn said.

Her classroom is standard in some ways, with models showing various anatomies of animals and posters of food-production chains.

But a large odor-dampening air purifier gives away the classroom's biggest draw — a menagerie of live-in animals.

In addition to the baby Nigerian dwarf goats, named Levi and Wrangler, the class has pigs, chickens, rabbits, turtles and guinea pigs spread across four classrooms and into a fenced-in outdoor area that gives Ausburn space to put her curriculum into action.

In all, about 25 animals reside at the school, located about 12 miles from downtown Columbia.

Jenna Wilson, a Keenan senior, has spent her entire high school career involved with Ausburn’s program, and helped feed and groom the animals earlier this year when her teacher was sidelined by COVID-19.

“At first, I really didn't know anything about pigs or ducks or goats or anything like that,” said Wilson, who wants to pursue an animal-care career. “I think that's one of the best things that I've learned here so far is what each animal does to help, and what you can do to help them.”

Levi and Wrangler were acquired in late January, and could become the foundation of a Future Farmers of America program where students could compete at animal shows at the South Carolina State Fair and other venues.

Across South Carolina, more than 12,600 K-12 students were enrolled in some type of agricultural program in the 2017-18 school year, according to the most recent state Department of Education figures available. About one-quarter of acreage statewide is driven by agribusiness, which accounts for nearly 250,000 jobs, according to S.C. Department of Agriculture data.

Just like in the wild, Ausburn and her students need to prepared for almost anything. Two years ago, Ausburn wore a dress to school for senior awards night but that afternoon, the chickens escaped.

“It takes a lot of hard work and so not only does it teach them about the culture of agriculture, but I think it also gives them a little bit of respect for it,” she said. “It’s not a 9-to-5 kind of job.”

Ausburn focuses her classes beyond animal welfare to nutrition, genetics and anatomy.

Even the smallest of creatures can offer lessons in her class.

A hermit crab, named Shelley, was not moving Feb. 9. Ausburn said it’s too early to say whether the creature is deceased or in the initial stages of a four-to-eight week molting period when it idles, building up enough internal water pressure to split from its old shell.

But either way, it presents another experience for Ausburn’s students in that they can learn from the deaths of animals. Recently when a goldfish was found dead in its tank, a dissection was held to determine what happened and students figured out a puncture to its swim bladder caused the fish to drown.

“Sometimes we have really tough conversations in here,” Ausburn said. “I think one of the big things I try to express to my students is that animals don't have a voice, so we kind of have to be that voice for them, and so teaching them that humanity and that care for animals is a big part of it.”