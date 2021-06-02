2 17-year-olds arrested in gun-slaying of AC Flora student

COLUMBIA — A pair of 17-year-old Dreher High School students have been arrested and charged as adults in the shooting death of an A.C. Flora High School senior, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced June 2.

D'Mari Flannigan and Javienne Coates were taken into custody over the past several days following the May 27 slaying of John Carlisle Kelly, who ran cross country and played ultimate frisbee and soccer at A.C. Flora.

“I just shake my head and go, ‘Why?’ Why do we have young people that are continuing to get involved in illegal activity that involves guns, and some end up dead and others end up in prison,” Lott said. “It's a crisis we've got in our community, young people with guns."

The trio were "involved in something illegal" in the area of Walcott Street in Richland County shortly before the shooting, Lott said, but did not elaborate. Kelly was shot inside a car and transported less than a mile away where he was found unresponsive behind the wheel along the 1000 block of Frasier Street around 6 p.m. May 27, Lott said.

A cell phone left behind in the vehicle led police to Coates and Flannigan, police said.

Kelly became the 14th homicide victim in South Carolina's capital county since the year began — Richland County had 12 murders in 2020, Lott said. Since Jan. 1, 54 people have been shot, up from 30 over the same five-month span last year.

"I don't know what it's going to take for our community to be just totally outraged about this crisis that we've got," Lott said. "The message from the sheriff's department is, 'we're gonna lock you up, we're gonna come get you, we're going to hold you accountable.' But the message to the community is, 'you've got to do something, you've got to stand up.'"

Lott said Flannigan and Coates both attended Dreher High School, though one of them may have been suspended at the time of the incident. Both were booked in the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and authorities didn't elaborate on how the teens knew one another.

"They're sorry they got caught. They don't really care that they shot somebody and killed them," Lott said. "They don't care they took a human life."