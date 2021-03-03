Trans athletes competing in school sports are rare. SC lawmakers advance potential ban.

COLUMBIA — While it’s rare for transgender athletes to compete on South Carolina middle and high school sports teams — it has happened twice in the last five years — the opportunity for future competitors to have that chance may be narrowing.

Hours of emotional debate resumed March 3 on a proposal to limit participation on those teams to a person’s biological gender, creating a needless civil rights battle should the measure become law, opponents warned.

Even so, a House Judiciary subcommittee voted 3-1 to approve what supporters call the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” legislation sponsored by state Rep. Ashley Trantham, a Pelzer Republican. The legislation adds South Carolina to 20 other states that have introduced similar laws, according to the Center for American Progress.

State Rep. Spencer Wetmore, D-Folly Beach, said existing state guidelines and the potential danger that could come from adopting the act compelled her to vote against it.

The South Carolina High School Sports League bylaws currently prohibit athletes of the opposite gender from competing on a team, per a 2016 policy. Since then, four waivers have been requested and two granted, both for transgender women, league commissioner Jerome Singleton told lawmakers.

"I want to be the first to admit that it's taken me some time to learn about gender identity, and I'm still learning. I also know it's not our goal or never has been our goal to bully or marginalize anyone, and I respect that," Wetmore said. "I do believe it's important we have guardrails in place and there's a body that governs it and they're doing an admirable job."

Trantham’s bill requires athletic teams to allow competitors based solely on their biological sex and authorizes legal action for people who are kept off a team based on another person’s gender identity.

Among those who spoke against the transgender athlete ban was state Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman, who phoned the committee March 3 while traveling back from watching her alma mater, the Saluda High School girls basketball team win its first state title since 1953.

"I know how important athletics is to what we're trying to do in our public schools across South Carolina,” Spearman said. “My responsibility as state superintendent is to make sure every child feels protected when they are in school and when they are on the athletic field, and I believe this bill does damage to that.”

The bill only addresses men trying to participate in women sports.

“It is so important that we protect female sports at the high school and middle school level. Women have fought for so long to have equal rights and protection in society,” Elizabeth Enns, senior pastor at Antioch International Church in Fort Mill, testified March 3. “Our girls need physical activity and the option for competitive sports. Girls’ sports should be exclusively for girls.”

The pastor was one of more than 30 people to testify over hours of deliberations by the subcommittee that started with a hearing on Feb. 23. An identical bill sponsored by state Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson, is awaiting action.

LGBTQ advocates said H. 3477 is the latest attack on them and is not needed to ensure fair competition.

“Transgender and intersex people exist, even though you all seem to care about two gender identities and two sexes. This is a bunch of paper tiger paranoia,” said Melissa Moore, a former executive director of We Are Family, a Charleston-based LGBTQ advocacy group. “When adults bully children as you do with this legislation, it is abhorrent.”

Elevated suicide rates in the LGBTQ population could be made even worse through legislation that further ostracizes people, said Ivy Hill, executive director of Gender Benders, a Piedmont-based advocacy organization.

"You can say how beautiful or inspiring our youth are all you want, but if you approve this bill, you will be lying. You will be ignoring the dangerous impact that this bill has," Hill said. "If you advance this legislation today, please don't ever look a trans kid in the eye and tell them that you respect them."

A 2019 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey showed that 2 percent of school students identify as transgender. The NCAA allows transgender women to compete on female teams after taking a year of testosterone-suppression treatment.

But Matt Sharp, senior legal counsel for Arizona-based religious freedom group Alliance Defending Families, said allowing transgender women to compete in sports could open the state up to liability, pointing to pending disputes in Connecticut and Idaho over high school sports participation.

"Federal law including Title IX allows schools to preserve opportunities for female athletes, he told the panel. "We're trying to preserve something very important. Not just for girls to be at the top of the podium or get a medal, but to make it on the team in the first place."