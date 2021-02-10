Toddler, puppy abducted while inside idling SC car found safe but scare serves as warning

COLUMBIA — A 2-year-old girl and a puppy went missing for three hours Feb. 9 after a man hopped into a idling car with its driver's side door open parked outside a Lexington County hotel.

Video released by police showed a man wearing a jogging suit casually get into a 2003 tan Lexus sedan parked next to the front door of the Quality Inn hotel in Cayce and drive off shortly before 9 p.m. A woman bolted out of the hotel and ran after the car with the toddler and dog inside.

Shortly after midnight, they were found inside the car unharmed 11 miles away in Gaston.

Cayce Police said Feb. 10 that a person of interest with ties to the Gaston community was in custody. No charges have been filed.

The abduction that triggered a statewide Amber alert is a reminder that people need to lock their cars — even for the shortest errands, authorities said.

“It’s something we’re always reminding the community about,” said Capt. Adam Myrick, spokesman for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Antitheft technology such as keyless entry systems and GPS can help recover a car once taken, but oftentimes thieves prefer to take items inside them rather than the vehicle itself.

“Anything inside of a car, if it’s something a thief can grab quickly and make some cash on, it probably won’t be there in the morning,” Myrick said.

Amber Rollins, director of the Kansas-based advocacy group KidsandCars.org, said a total 400 children nationwide were taken in stolen vehicles in 2018 and 2019, and just since Saturday, there have been seven documented incidents.

"It's just one of those things that people think will never happen to them, and so I think the thought process is, 'What are the odds?,' " Rollins said. "It really can happen anywhere, anytime. It happens in well-lit areas. It happens in safe neighborhoods."

Most car thieves who realize a child is in the vehicle make rash decisions, Rollins said, creating a new potential of danger for their victims.

"They panic and usually what happens is the child is dumped on the side of the road or abandoned in a vehicle, and they face a whole new set of dangers, especially if they aren't found right away," she said.

In addition to idling vehicles in parking lots, Rollins said daycare drop-offs and even home driveways where a car is left to heat up in the winter or cool down in the summer can be targets.

"They look for places where they know people are just going to be gone a short amount of time," she said.

Unsecured vehicle theft is a national problem, with 229,339 taken between 2016 and 2018, up by more than 50 percent over the previous two-year period, according to a recent National Insurance Crime Bureau report.

“If we just would lock our cars, we'd totally change the property crime narrative that we read about, we talk about, that gets reported on,” Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said during a 2020 public safety update.

And locally, open cars contribute to more serious crimes. At that safety update, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott held up a set of keys and pressed the lock button on its electronic fob.

“How daggone hard is that? Why won't you do it?," he said. "One of the biggest problems we've got in the Columbia area, we don't lock our cars, and guess where the young people get the guns from that are out here committing the murders."