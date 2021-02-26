'The Strom' center, 15 other USC building names up for review by special commission

COLUMBIA — Former U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond's was among names being considered for review and possible removal from the University of South Carolina's fitness center by a special panel examining buildings named after people with racially insensitive records.
The names were part of an interim report given Feb. 26 by the Presidential Commission on University History, co-chaired by former USC President Harris Pastides.
The buildings were singled out for possible renaming from more than 70 named buildings, rooms, monuments and grounds at the university identified by the commission. They were prioritized based on "student, faculty and community input," the interim report read.
Other buildings on the list include: Barnwell College, Blatt PE Center, Gressette Room in Harper College, Hollings Library, Longstreet Theater, Maxcy College, McMaster College, Preston Residential College, Robert E. Lee Tree and Woodrow College.
There is also the admissions office, library and student apartments named after slave owners — Francis Lieber, Thomas Cooper and James Henley Thornwell — as well as two dorms — one named for J. Marion Sims and another for Confederate general and KKK sympathizer Wade Hampton.
Each of the names will be reviewed by a subcommittee before going to the full commission. The commission will then send any recommended name changes to President Bob Caslen and the Board of Trustees.
But the building known around campus as "The Strom" has garnered much of the attention to date.
USC's board, while receptive to asking state lawmakers to change the women's dorm named after Sims, a 19th century doctor who performed medical experiments on slaves, has been hesitant when it comes to Thurmond, a 20th century politician who started his career as a segregationist.
USC Board Chairman Dorn Smith, who is not on the commission, has told The Post and Courier he does not know how trustees will vote if the Thurmond fitness center is included in the committee's list for a new name. But the Williamsburg County heart surgeon said everyone has sinned, and there should be room for reconciliation and forgiveness.
"The board thinks that everything should be taken into proper context," Smith said. "Certainly, when you look back at anybody's life, with maybe the exception of Jesus and Mother Teresa and a few others, you know that it's kind of hard to think of too many people without some blemishes on their record."
Even if the USC board approves any recommendations from the history panel, building names cannot be changed without approval from the General Assembly under state law.
The special history commission was established soon after President Bob Caslen started at USC in 2019 "to study and better understand the histories of the people whose names adorn our buildings, and — more broadly — to capture the voices and contributions of forgotten, excluded, or marginalized groups and individuals who positively contributed to the establishment, maintenance, and growth of our university.”
The move to remove Thurmond's name from the center drew attention from current and former USC athletes, notably Dawn Staley, the popular Gamecocks women’s basketball coach.
The group of athletes noted that the $38 million center is largely student-funded through an activities fee. The building bore Thurmond's name after he gave $10,000 to build it and it had been expected that he would reach out to his donor network to help raise more.
The effort also faces the hurdle of legislative approval, as well as Board of Trustees approval, due to South Carolina's Heritage Act, which requires a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate to rename historical monuments, streets and buildings.
Lawmakers last had to overcome the requirements of the legislation to remove the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds after the racially motivated 2015 Emanuel AME Church massacre in Charleston.
Clemson University and Winthrop University joined USC in agreeing to ask the Legislature to change the name of a building on campus in 2020, but the efforts have gone nowhere because no bills have been introduced in the General Assembly.
Clemson and Winthrop trustees voted to remove the name of Ben Tillman from campus buildings. Tillman, a former governor and senator, was an avowed post-Civil War white supremacist.
USC and Winthrop representatives said their schools sent name-changing requests to Statehouse leaders but did not indicate they are working with a lawmaker to propose a bill under the Heritage Act.