Tameika Isaac Devine announces support from former SC party leader in mayoral bid

COLUMBIA — A former state Democratic Party leader and the current Richland County coroner are among those backing Tameika Isaac Devine's campaign for Columbia mayor.

Devine, a longtime at-large representative on Columbia City Council, revealed support from former S.C. Democratic Party Chair Carol Fowler and Coroner Naida Rutherford on March 31. The announcement was part of a month-long campaign rolling out women who support Devine's bid to fill the seat of Mayor Steve Benjamin, who has announced he will step down at the end of the year.

"My reason for being here today has very little to do with her gender and everything to do with the fact that she has already proven herself to be the leader that Columbia needs to take out city, the city we really care about, to the next level," Fowler said in comments at an event to announce the endorsements.

Devine is running against fellow council member Daniel Rickenmann and former Benjamin aide Sam Johnson in the election Nov. 2. While filing won't open until August, Devine and Johnson's campaigns are well underway, while Rickenmann has said he expects to begin his effort in earnest in April.

Johnson, who like Devine is considered a Benjamin protégé, previously announced endorsements from two of Devine's colleagues on the council, Sam Davis and Ed McDowell.

In remarks at an event outside M Grille on Lady Street, Devine downplayed the importance of endorsements, saying she'd rather earn the choice of the voters. But she said she was approached by a group of women about recognizing her campaign during Women's History Month.

"I really feel like if you're doing the work, if you're doing the service, let your service and your heart speak for you," Devine said.

Johnson’s campaign raised $13,646 from more than 50 donors, according to initial required state filings in February. Devine reported $1,500 on hand in her initial filing and Rickenmann had dropped $1,000 into his campaign, filings showed.

Devine supported Rutherford's campaign for coroner in 2020, with Rutherford, the ex-wife of S.C. House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, becoming the first woman and first African American elected to the office that investigates deaths in the county. Devine would be the first woman to lead the city as mayor.

"Women for Devine, we have a very unique opportunity," Rutherford said in endorsing Devine on March 31. "...We have the opportunity to make one of our own, someone who has served us tremendously, the next mayor for the city of Columbia."