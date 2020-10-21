NCAA accepts Gamecocks' appeal; Transfer receiver Brooks immediately eligible

COLUMBIA — South Carolina got the news it wanted, albeit four weeks late.
The NCAA accepted Jalen Brooks' appeal for immediate eligibility Wednesday and he will be able to play at LSU on Saturday. The receiver, who was being counted on to help a depleted Gamecocks position, was originally denied a waiver to play right away after transferring from Division II Wingate to Division I Tarleton State, then to USC.
A complete story will be posted shortly.
Cleared.@i_stay_sore1 pic.twitter.com/nku1UBpMO2— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 21, 2020