COLUMBIA — It's no secret that Shane Beamer, the University of South Carolina Gamecocks' head football coach, doesn't really have time to tailgate at the Fairgrounds or Gamecock Park during football season.
Beamer, who took over as head coach in 2021 after being hired in late 2020, has quickly become a household name in South Carolina. In his first season, he led the Gamecocks to their first bowl game since 2018. In his second season, his team handed the Clemson Tigers a loss that ended a 40-game home winning streak.
Needless to say, between leading the team, filming parodies of The Office, hoppin' out the bed and putting his shades on, Beamer doesn't get time to enjoy =tailgating festivities that many of us enjoy.
"I don't know if I've ever tailgated in my life," Beamer said. "I'm always coaching. The only time I've come remotely close to tailgating would've been when my dad was coaching and I had an off weekend, I'd go watch his team play."
That being said, surrounded by football and the tailgating culture it lends itself to, Beamer's still got game-day essentials. Here's what he prefers:
Gameday food: Chicken wings
I would say it'd be the same thing that I would have if I was at home watching a game and had a Saturday off. That'd be chicken wings and some kind of chips and dip.
Gameday drink: Water or sweet tea
This is a family-friendly article, so I'm a big water guy. Water and sweet tea.
Hype song: Any country music, emphasis on Darius Rucker
I'm a big country music fan. Being a Gamecock, I love Darius Rucker, so any Darius Rucker song. Certainly, being around the players that we have on this team, I've got to keep up with what's popular and hip and all that, so I'll learn about a lot of different artists (from) being the coach here. But personally? Any country music.
Tailgating game: Cornhole
It's an easy one to do. We'll have the players over to my house some and hang out and play cornhole. That's an easy game that I think is kind of a tradition at most tailgates.
Gameday tradition: Morning run before the game
I wouldn't say it's a tradition as much as it's a superstition for me. On gamedays, as a coach, I'll always get up and first thing I'll do is go for a run. Burn off some nervous energy and get some exercise, so that's a regular occurrence for me every game day.
Top moment in college sports: Coaching alongside his dad
I've been a part of a lot of great wins in my time at Carolina and other schools, but a pretty special moment for me was (when) my dad was the longtime coach at Virginia Tech. I was on his coaching staff his last season — as a coach — so that was really cool to be able to experience the last season with him. His last game ever was the Independence Bowl in December of 2015. To be able to be a part of that bowl game, send my dad out with a win in his last game ever, was a pretty special moment.
Go-to sports movie: 'Hoosiers'
Or if you consider "The Sandlot" a sports movie.
Most underrated moment from last season: Win against Kentucky
People sometimes forget what a big win the Kentucky win was. They were nationally ranked, we hadn't won up there in a long time and the very first play of the game, we caused a turnover defensively. David Spaulding knocked the ball out and Tonka Hemingway picked it up. That was a huge game and that was a huge momentum play to start the game, really propelled us to victory.