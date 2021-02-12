Spearman: SC districts 'ready to go' whenever teachers become eligible for COVID-19 shots

COLUMBIA — Every South Carolina school district is working with a local COVID-19 vaccine provider to get shots in employees' arms whenever they become eligible, state Superintendent Molly Spearman said Feb. 12.

"We will be ready to go," she said.

Districts have moved quickly to make arrangements over the last two weeks with local providers, which include hospitals and pharmacies. Less than half had a developed plan when the month began as Spearman's office urged local officials to get prepared and offered to help.

No single plan will work in a state of 81 school districts ranging in size from less than 600 students in rural Blackville-Hilda to more than 74,000 students in Greenville County.

Some employees will need to drive to the local vaccination site. Others will be able to get the shot where they work.

Spearman gave the four general scenarios of districts' plans:

The health provider handling everything, including all setup and staffing, whether that's in a school or a hospital.

The provider and district working together.

The provider only supplying the doses and school nurses handling the vaccinations in schools.

Several small districts combining together at a central community center.

When K-12 employees will be eligible for a shot is not yet known.

Teachers are currently listed in the next phase, 1B, among "frontline essential workers" who also include day care workers, law enforcement officers, firefighters, bus drivers, and postal, grocery store and agricultural workers.

Teachers have asked to be in a special priority class, to help more schools fully open classrooms and keep them open.

Just over half of South Carolina's 1,266 public schools offer a full week of in-person learning.

Spearman reiterated Feb. 12 that she stands by her earlier request to Gov. Henry McMaster to give teachers priority status, though she also agrees with him that schools can operate safely without teachers being immunized.

State and federal studies have shown that students and staff diagnosed with COVID-19 overwhelmingly did not contract the virus at school, and of those who did, students weren't the ones spreading it.

However, in addition to removing the fear factor, Spearman said, getting K-12 employees vaccinated will ease staffing strains caused by teachers quarantining as per safety protocols when they're identified as a close contact of someone who tests positive.

Federal guidance announced earlier this week that anyone who's received both shots for immunity no longer needs to quarantine, "changes the game for schools trying to stay open," she said.

Legislations approved by the Senate this week would force the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to make K-12 school employees and day care workers eligible. But it's unclear whether it could become law before the state moves into the next phase anyway. A House subcommittee will hold a hearing on the measure Tuesday.

Part of the delay in the potential of it becoming law is a promised veto from McMaster, who has said repeatedly he believes it's wrong to put teachers ahead of seniors who are far more susceptible to getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19.

The 1.3 million South Carolinians currently eligible for a shot include 309,000 people ages 65 to 69 who became eligible Feb. 8. Teachers were incensed when McMaster leapfrogged that group of seniors ahead of them.

The Senate proposal would add about 150,000 K-12 employees and day care workers to the eligibility list.

About 71,000 K-12 employees, or less than 60 percent of them statewide, are currently willing to roll up their sleeves. That ranges from just a couple dozen employees in rural Denmark-Olar to 8,600 in Greenville County, according to a survey by Spearman's agency.

Of the nearly 7,900 South Carolinians who have died with COVID-19, 82 percent of them were 65 and older; 2 percent were younger than 45, according to DHEC.

The average age of a teacher in South Carolina is 43, Spearman said.