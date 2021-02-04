South Carolina man charged with threatening federal prosecutor over Proud Boys case

Federal authorities have charged a South Carolina man with threatening a former assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted members of the Proud Boys white nationalist group.
James Giannakos Jr., of Gilbert, S.C., left a series of voicemails late last month threatening that the former federal prosecutor, her family and her coworkers would be in “danger” if anything happened to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, according to court documents filed this week.
The unemployed Lexington County man blamed the unnamed former prosecutor for leaking to the press that Tarrio was an FBI informant, transcripts of his voicemails show.
“I just wanted you to know that if anything happens to Mr. Enrique Tarrio, the same thing will happen to you and your family,” Giannakos said in one of the voice messages, according to an FBI agent’s sworn affidavit. “I cannot believe you released the (confidential informant) information, if that’s even true. If anything happens to him, I promise you and your associates will pay for it. You will be held responsible.”
Giannakos was easy to track down, according to court documents.
He called the former prosecutor's law offices from the phone of a woman he lives with. And began one of the voice messages by stating, "My name is James," transcripts show.
Giannakos left similar voice messages with the former prosecutor's current law firm, calling its offices in Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Los Angeles, according to the FBI complaint.
He was arrested earlier this month by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.
News of his arrest was first reported by The State newspaper.
Giannakos has a previous conviction for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the FBI report.
This story is developing and will be updated.