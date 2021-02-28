South Carolina foster care champion Carl Brown dies at 81

COLUMBIA — There’s a story the fostered children of Carl and Mary Brown like to tell.

At any given time, sweets and candy were hidden throughout their Elgin residence, setting up an irresistible treasure hunt for their intakes. Once discovered, the stash would be relocated.

It was an impromptu game that also revealed to these youths with upsetting pasts the innate kindness and loving nature of family.

“They showed me who God is just by, like, their actions," said the Browns' youngest son, Mackenzie, one of the 200 children the Browns fostered over 44 years, said in a 2016 video tribute to the couple.

Carl Brown, considered one of the state's fiercest advocates for child welfare who ran the South Carolina Foster Parent Association, died Feb. 26 at the age of 81.

“Carl always was a man of example. He didn't just talk about it, he actually fostered for years and even adopted children from the system,” said Enid Jenkins, director of the state Department of Social Services’ Lowcountry region. "Carl was all about helping to do what was necessary to keep children in the least restrictive setting possible, so this is a tremendous loss to us.”

The path toward the Browns' calling began in the early 1970s, when they fostered siblings who would become their first adoptions. They would adopt six children, including Mackenzie, in addition to having three biological children of their own.

"It's been the greatest thing that we've ever done," Carl Brown told The Sumter Item newspaper about fostering parenting in 2018. "It's become a part of our lives, almost our whole life."

Named “Angels in Adoption” by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute in 2014, the Browns helped advocate for children. In 2018, they backed a measure signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster that gave adoptees 18 years and older access to their birth certificates.

McMaster appointed Brown to a 2018 advisory panel that recommended hiring Michael Leach to run DSS, which McMaster did.

State Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, served with Brown on that committee.

“Carl and Mary have worked tirelessly with the Foster Parents’ Association and changed the lives of so many children," Shealy told The Post and Courier in a statement. Carl will be greatly missed by the many who knew him and the many children he brought into his home as his own."

One of them was Christopher Brown, another of their adopted children, who said growing up under the Browns’ roof not only gave a sense of personal value, but instilled in him what it meant to be family.

“Going through these doors, for us growing up here and moving out, it changes you," Christopher Brown said in a tribute video. "It’s not like growing up in any regular house. You learn there is a definition of family that goes beyond just blood."

Brown’s work wasn’t limited to South Carolina.

In 1987 while serving as vice president of the International Foster Parents’ Association, he testified before a state House panel in Florida that was exploring how to solve a housing shortage for foster children in the Sunshine State.

“We need to recognize foster parents are professional parents," Brown said according to a report from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel newspaper. "We tend to treat these homes as a cheap hotel.”

Jenkins said the state’s foster care community was shaken by Brown’s unexpected death, but the legacy he built will continue through the hundreds of professional development and training courses he offered to prospective foster parents.

As of Jan. 1, some 3,937 children were in foster care statewide, and more than 2,300 family placements were needed, according to DSS data.

“He opened up a whole new world for some of our older adults who realized they still had something they could give a child. I just cannot believe that Carl Brown is gone,” Jenkins said. “But when you have done all of the work that God has called you to do, he will touch you and say, ‘sit down servant, job well done.’ That was Carl.”

Carl Brown is survived by his wife, Mary. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.