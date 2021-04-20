Some SC lawmakers want college athletes to profit off their names. Here's why.

COLUMBIA — Athletic directors from three of South Carolina’s largest colleges are backing a legislative push to allow athletes to profit from their name and image — a perk that would help in recruitment and retention of players.

“It’s the fair and right thing to do to have our young men and young women profit from opportunities they may have, which are no different than any other opportunity for students on our campus,” University of South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner told an S.C. House Education subcommittee on April 20.

He was joined by Clemson assistant athletic director Graham Neff and Coastal Carolina athletic director Matt Hogue, all of whom testified in support of the proposal, which was sent to the full committee on a 5-0 vote.

“Even though we battle on the field, we’re unified in this particular endeavor,” Hogue said. “We believe it is a well-devised piece of legislation.”

Currently, amateur athletes can’t be compensated for autograph sessions, product promotions or other brand-building pursuits even as the NCAA collects nearly $1 billion in yearly revenues.

Under a measure moving through the S.C. Statehouse, that would change. Though athletes wouldn’t be paid for performance, they could get paid by teaming with third parties on sponsorships, guest appearances and other marketing events that use their name, image and likeness.

College athletes would be able to retain agents as they pursue endorsement deals. There are 136 registered through the state’s Department of Consumer Affairs, according to the bill’s fiscal impact statement.

On top of compensation, the legislation carries real-life lessons for athletes such as budgeting their personal finances and job skills such as being on time and how to dress for an interview.

“Entrepreneurship is going to be a key piece of this process,” Hogue said.

The bill doesn’t let athletes get paid simply for attending a particular school. It also bars them from using an institution’s facilities, uniforms or logos in connection with such ventures. They also are prohibited from pitching alcohol, tobacco and other substances banned under NCAA guidelines.

USC and Clemson have both hired outside firms to advise players and staff on name, image and likeness protections and opportunities, officials from both schools said April 20.

A dozen states have already approved similar laws, including Florida, Georgia and Mississippi, which could make it difficult for Palmetto State programs to attract athletes who can easily make money elsewhere, proponents say.

“These blue chip athletes I think are going to flock to states that have these systems already in place,” the bill's main sponsor, GOP Sen. Greg Hembree of Little River, said during an April 7 Senate floor debate. “The colleges in South Carolina are now operating at a competitive disadvantage when they’re trying to recruit because we do not have this opportunity in place for our athletes.”

Neff said athletes new to Clemson’s campus or those being sought after have already asked about name, image and likeness opportunities.

“I think it's maybe not on the radar yet with some student athletes that have been recruited, but we have had some conversations directly with students and their parents as it relates to this,” he said.

But the issue is hotly contested in the Statehouse, evidenced by the 22-21 vote on April 8 in the state Senate to approve the measure.

State Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Isle of Palms, argued the system gives a team’s more high-profile players an unfair advantage over their teammates. He suggested schools pay each athlete a uniform sum to make up for their inability to get a job while in college because of their athletic responsibilities.

“We’re coming to the rescue of somebody who's going to get $50 million contracts the year they graduate from school anyway. Are those the people that we're really trying to save? Seriously,” Campsen said April 8.