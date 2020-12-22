Should Richland Co. Council scrap credit card use? Chairman says all options on the table

The chairman of Richland County Council says changes could be necessary to provide more oversight of the elected body’s use of county credit cards in the wake of a council member’s criminal indictment last week.

Whether that means scrapping the use of the cards altogether or overhauling county policy related to the purchasing cards, chairman Paul Livingston said the new council will consider all options when it convenes next year.

“I think no matter what process we have, we as individuals have to be responsible,” Livingston told The Post and Courier. “But I think it would help on the back end to have a process in place to have a few more checks and balances.”

Under the current county policy, elected and appointed officials enjoy less scrutiny related to their card use than government employees who use the cards. Council members can sign off on receiving their own purchasing cards, whereas employees require approval from the county administrator or another designated official.

While county staff requires a supervisor to sign off on card statements, council members only need their own signature before submitting statements to the county finance department.

County Administrator Leonardo Brown said in July that receipts can be requested but aren’t required, meeting minutes show — a policy that gives deference to elected officials and may result in county staff being unwilling to question those they view as superiors.

He suggested a new, more uniform policy that eliminates the potential to fear reprisal and addresses ambiguities like the relationship between purchasing cards and discretionary money in council members’ individual expense accounts.

A county spokeswoman said Brown is out of the office this week and unavailable for comment.

County Councilwoman Dalhi Myers was indicted by a state grand jury on Thursday on numerous charges alleging she used her government credit card to pay for personal trips and other personal expenses. The grand jury also determined Myers gave false reasons for why the purchases were legitimate.

Myers was suspended from office by Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday. The governor appointed Cheryl English, whose term was set to begin in January after unseating Myers in the Democratic primary in June, to fill the District 10 seat early.

An Attorney General’s Office spokesman said he doesn’t know whether there is a continuing investigation into Richland County Council spending and that he couldn’t comment if he did know, citing the secret work of the state grand jury.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, a former Richland County councilman and an attorney who has been an outspoken critic of public corruption and misspending, questioned the need for elected officials to carry the credit cards.

“The problem is when you have that kind of lax oversight, it’s going to lead to exactly what is alleged to have happened,” Harpootlian told The Post and Courier.

“It’s not just this indictment, it’s a series of catastrophes," he added. "There’s no oversight in how the money’s spent and little to no transparency. This is not unexpected based on the total lack of oversight by council or any independent group.”

Harpootlian raised the possibility of including local governments in bills prefiled in the state Legislature that would allow the state to audit school districts’ spending and hold individual employees accountable if they don’t comply.

Councilman Joe Walker said in July the council should end its use of government credit cards and limit the amount of discretionary money available to council members, The Post and Courier previously reported. Attempts to reach Walker this week were unsuccessful.

Outgoing Councilwoman Joyce Dickerson, who was chair of the council’s administrative and finance committee, said on Monday she recalled discussions about use of purchasing cards but that she couldn’t remember the details and declined to comment further.

“I’m just trying to transition my little happy self out of there,” she said.