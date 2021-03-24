Senate panel picks SC flag design but decision not final: 'Not going to please everybody'

COLUMBIA — An S.C. Senate committee chose a preference for a standardized state flag design, but it will ultimately be up to the General Assembly as a whole to determine if the design should stick.

A March 24 vote by the Senate Family and Veterans' Services Committee picked an image that depicts a palmetto tree which was adopted in 1910 on the second official state flag. But amendments that would alter that look are certain to come during floor deliberations.

Committee chairwoman Katrina Shealy said forwarding a single option to the S.C. Senate may cut down on debate time.

"Lord knows we don't need to give them too many options with 46 people," the Lexington Republican said. "This is the one we will send. If someone wants to look into it further and strike and amend and have an upside down flag, they can do that."

The committee's pick includes a symmetrical tree design with robust fronds and a trunk with grass at its base, using elements originally sketched by A.S. Salley, who was the S.C. Historical Commission's first secretary. The banner retains an indigo hue that harkens back to a shade of uniforms worn by Col. William Moultrie’s 2nd South Carolina regiment during the Revolutionary War.

Indigo dye was also produced from that namesake plant in the Lowcountry during Moultrie’s lifetime, and indigo became the state’s official color in 2008.

A Senate subcommittee, which held the initial hearing March 16 on giving the state flag a standard design for the first time in 80 years, wanted to offer lawmakers options after the backlash about an initial proposed design with a thin palmetto that was ridiculed on social media for resembling a toilet brush, among other colorful descriptions.

A panel of experts, who worked for two years on a design, then suggested two choices with more substantial trees.

If the Senate supports the design moved out of committee, it will then head to the House. Representatives could choose the design that was not picked by the Senate.

"It doesn't matter what the Senate does or the House does, it's not going to please everybody," state Sen. Ronnie Cromer, a Prosperity Republican and lead sponsor on the flag design bill, said during the committee hearing March 24.

During a legislative session crowded with seemingly more pressing issues, Cromer said taking time to make sure South Carolina has its first standardized flag design since 1940 is a worthy pursuit.

"People are saying, 'We don't need to be wasting time on this, we need to be do other things that are more important. Well, to some people the history of our state is very important also," Cromer said.

Historians have sought a standardized state design after noticing different manufacturers' interpretation of the flag. Nothing in state law has spelled out the flag should look like with its three elements — a palmetto tree with a crescent on a blue background.

While the crescent and blue background were usually uniform, the tree varied in appearance depending on who made the flag.

And it may well look different again, if senators move on any amendments to alter its appearance.

State Sen. Thomas McElveen, D-Sumter, plans offer at least one. He doesn't like the grass that grows underneath a palmetto trunk on the flag option the committee settled on March 24.

"At some point, we've got to have something we can call ours here in Columbia," he said. "We have one of the most recognizable brands, and we need to capitalize on that."