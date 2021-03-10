SC's top court upholds governor's authority to suspend Columbia councilman

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster acted within his authority when he suspended a former Columbia City Council member from office in 2017, the state's high court ruled March 10.

The S.C. Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that the governor is within his right to suspend local elected officials indicted for crimes of "moral turpitude" as outlined in the state constitution.

Former Councilman Moe Baddourah was suspended by McMaster in 2017 after a second-degree domestic violence charge. He later sued the governor, arguing that by his position on the council he was a member of the legislative branch and exempt from suspension under guidelines in the state constitution. He also argued his charge was not an offense of moral turpitude.

The Supreme Court ruled that the exemption for legislators only applied to the state's legislative body, not local municipalities, and that domestic violence did meet guidelines to be considered moral turpitude.

A phone message for Baddourah on March 10 wasn't immediately returned. An attorney for Baddourah said he was reviewing the ruling and not immediately able to comment.

"The governor has had confidence in the legality of his actions involving this case from day one," McMaster's spokesman Brian Symmes said. "While the Supreme Court’s ruling isn’t necessarily a surprise, it does set an important legal precedent that recognizes the significance of the charge made in the original indictment."

Baddourah was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in 2016 after he was accused of hitting his wife with a car door at a local restaurant. He was indicted in January 2017 and a few months later suspended from his office representing District 2.

He sued the governor in July 2017, and the case went to the Supreme Court after a circuit court judge dismissed the case and upheld the suspension.

After being suspended more than a year, Baddourah returned to his seat in October 2018 after the criminal charge was dropped. He lost a race to keep his seat to Will Brennan the following year.

While the ruling reinforces the governor's ability to suspend local officials from office, the finding that the domestic violence charge constitutes a crime of moral turpitude is limited to the specific allegation against Baddourah, the court found.

This is a developing story.