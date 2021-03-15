SC's largest food bank names new CEO amid ongoing demand during pandemic

COLUMBA — More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and as much of the population begins to be vaccinated, South Carolina's largest food bank is still bracing for ongoing need.

That's because economic health more than physical health is what drives the demand at Columbia-based Harvest Hope Food Bank. And the organization's new leader expects the economic effects from the downtown to persist for years to come.

Harvest Hope named Erinn Rowe its new CEO on March 15. Rowe most recently worked for Bank of America and has been on the Harvest Hope board the past five years, including as its chairman in 2019 and 2020.

Rowe takes over an operation that delivered almost 30 million pounds of food last year and 25 million meals serving about 2 million people via partner agencies through the Midlands, Pee Dee and Upstate and emergency food pantries in Columbia and Greenville. She compared the onset of the pandemic to a hurricane and having to react and adjust to continue feeding people throughout 20 counties.

"As we go into the next year, what people don't realize is the COVID numbers can go down, but if the economy is still where it's at, we still have a lot of people that need our help," Rowe said. "And if you look at the socioeconomic impact of COVID, those are much longer-lasting issues. I would say we're going to be in the cleanup part of the hurricane, the rebuilding part, for years down the road."

Rowe replaces Wendy Broderick, who died in January. Rowe had helped hire Broderick in 2019 and worked closely with the former CEO.

“We are fortunate to have someone who possesses such a deep knowledge of Harvest Hope be able to step in to lead our organization during this difficult time,” Harvest Hope chairman John Welsh said in a statement. “Erinn helped Wendy begin her career with Harvest Hope. It ended too soon for all of us, but we are grateful Erinn is willing to join Harvest Hope full-time to carry out our mission of serving people in need.”

Rowe brings experience that includes a degree in hospitality administration and an MBA from USC. She had been with Bank of America the past 10 years and before that operated a franchise of Young Chef’s Academy, a children’s cooking school.

Harvest Hope received help in 2020 as part of high-profile donations from Jeff Bezos and Michael Jordan, but the nonprofit organization will continue to need volunteers and monetary donations, Rowe said.

"We're really looking to just help people as they rebuild their lives," Rowe said.

Online

www.harvesthope.org