SC's Fort Jackson ceremonies commemorate Memorial Day

FORT JACKSON — The U.S. Army's largest basic training facility is holding ceremonies to commemorate Memorial Day in the South Carolina Midlands.
Members of leadership at Fort Jackson in Columbia were set to hold a small event May 31 to include remarks by Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., according to officials.
A wreath presentation, patriotic music from the 282nd Army Band and a 21 gun salute also were scheduled as part of the gathering.
Due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is by invitation only.