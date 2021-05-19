School is about to end but the debate over masks is not in one Lexington district.

COLUMBIA — Rebecca Godfrey came to a recent Lexington School District One board meeting with a compliment and a concern.

She thanked them for heeding the May 11 Gov. Henry McMaster executive order that created an opt-out through the state’s public health agency allowing students to attend classes mask-free.

“I love seeing my kids go to school without a mask and come home without a mask, smiling the whole time,” Godfrey said May 18. “It has really done wonders for them.”

Then came her worry.

“I am concerned the superintendent is unwisely encouraging kids to get vaccines, and they're still in their experimental trial," she said.

Godfrey was among some 80 parents and students who spoke to the board of the state's sixth largest school district for more than four hours over the last two meeting in May. Most slammed mask mandates as government overreach and fearmongering. They do not want a vaccine requirement, even though the district does not have one.

The lengthy tirades against masks is playing out before school board and local government councils across the country as federal authorities ease face covering restrictions amid increased vaccinations.

Though just 15 days remain on the academic calendar in this district of 26,000, many Lexington One parents and students would like them to be mask free. Some said the children were being picked on for not wearing face coverings.

"The district has policies against intimidation and harassment and bullying. Segregation of unmasked children in corners or even not allowing students to participate in events ... is clear discrimination and intimation," parent John Mew said May 18. "It's time that this school board begin to govern with the power and authority we elected you to."

The state Department of Education requires masks to be worn when entering a school, in the hallways, when dropping off or picking up students and on school buses. The state agency leaves it to teachers and district administrators whether to require masks worn in the classroom or during outside activities.

Those rules are based on guidance from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Catherine McKeown used her three minutes at a May 4 meeting for a scripture-heavy repudiation of the district’s public health guidelines.

“You are breaking the will of our children. By making them compliant to these rules, you’re teaching them to ignore that still small voice that tells them, ‘something’s still not right,’” she said. “Shame on you.”

She said the masks push “fear into children’s minds.”

And “fear is not of the Lord, but comes from the great deceiver,” McKeown said.

It was enough of a rebuke that trustee Kyle Gutyon, a Lexington pediatrician, hit back.

“The thing that I hate most about COVID is what it’s done to our community. It has shredded the tenets of our very community and unfortunately, we’ve seen the worst of it,” he said. “When we started this we were called murderers for wanting to send kids back to school. I took it personally. When I was called a questionable Christian, I take it personally.”

Two weeks later, unhappy parents returned, angry that board members didn’t exert their influence to suspend mask requirements — though no local policy ever existed to begin with.

Trustees sit in an “echo chamber of secrecy and authoritarianism,” parent James Reynolds said, wearing a black T-shirt that said “WE ARE ALL ALEX JONES DON’T CENSOR ME” with a Gadsden flag snake in its center.

Lauren Pellington, a pro-mask parent and teacher, stood behind the same dais this month as she did in December when she paused during remarks because she learned in that moment she tested positive for COVID.

“There are a large number of who support the efforts made by the district. You deserve to hear that, if even just from me,” the Midway Elementary School teacher said May 18.

Across several Midlands districts, officials said teachers called out sick May 17 on the same day that protest by SC for Ed, a teacher advocacy group.

Organizers planned to rally against the lifting of masking requirements, but called off the event because of harassment and threats. Richland One spokeswoman Karen York told The Post and Courier that 326 of its 2,000 teachers were absent.

Richland Two and Lexington-Richland 5 officials said they had similar experiences.

Despite the complaints from parents and students to stop following state school mandates, Lexington One's school board made no changes in its policies. One parent warned the 2021-22 term may start with less crowded hallways if mask and vaccination requirements remain.

“We would love to not be here next year demanding fair and equal treatment regardless of our students' personal choices when it comes to these bacteria-infested masks and potential death shots that nobody has any liability for,” parent Madison Rogers told the board.