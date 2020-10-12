School district considers redrawing attendance lines in fast-growing Lexington County

COLUMBIA — In rapidly growing Lexington County, schools at the epicenter of a population boom could be expanding as well — a hedge against overcrowding and unwieldy class sizes.

Lexington-Richland School District 5 officials are in the early stages of exploring how more families moving into the Chapin area could impact enrollment at several of its sites.

“Equity and enrollment balance comes at the expense of disruption, and that’s the juggling act we were grasping with,” Patrick Gallagher, a planner at Connecticut based consulting firm Milone & Macbroom, told trustees last week.

The firm’s redistricting proposals were made public on Monday, and each would shift students to and from schools to keep capacity below 100 percent through the 2029-30 academic years.

According to statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, Lexington County had a population of about 169,000 in 1990. That jumped to 263,000 by 2010. Now, the bureau estimates about 295,000 people live in the county.

The 17,400-student district is already set to open its 13th elementary school, Piney Woods, on Amicks Ferry Road in Chapin by August 2021.

Two of the firm’s four proposals balance enrollment across all grade levels, but would redistrict between 15 and 27 percent of students through a phase-in plan.

That includes double-digit migrations of elementary school pupils, although administrators hope to keep siblings together when possible.

“Everything’s driven by space availability … yes, we want to where we can offer every opportunity for our students to be grandfathered,” said Michael Harris, the district’s chief planning and administration officer.

District officials capped enrollments at a pair of its elementary schools because of ballooning populations, starting with Lake Murray Elementary School in January 2018 and then at Chapin Elementary a year later.

Several parents told trustees on Monday night realigning schools based on projected increases shouldn't come at the detriment of students currently enrolled within the district.

"We have spent a lot of time, a lot of money and a lot of resources in the Chapin community," resident David Brent said. "This is where my 4-year-old and my 2-year-old run around. This is where I want them to continue to go to school."

Officials plan to host community meetings and solicit public input before finalizing any redistricting scenarios, with information on dates and locations posted on the district's website.