SC Supreme Court suspends ex-state agency director's law license after lewd acts arrest

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of attorney and former state agency head Harry Gregory after he was arrested on charges of performing lewd acts on a child.

The former director of the S.C. State Accident Fund was arrested March 18 by the Richland County Sheriff's Department and charged with committing acts from 2002 to 2004, when the victim was a minor, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.

Gregory, 61, was head of the agency which provides workers' compensation insurance to S.C. government employees for 14 years, after being appointed in 2003 by then-Gov. Mark Sanford.

Gregory was released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond on March 19, according to court records.

A personal recognizance bond means that the defendant is released from jail without being required to post any money, based on a promise to appear at their next court date.

Under state law, the Supreme Court may place a lawyer on interim suspension if a lawyer is charged with a "serious crime."

According to the high court's order, the suspension will remain in place until further notice.

Gregory's next court hearing is May 7.