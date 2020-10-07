SC Supreme Court strikes down McMaster's grants for private school tuition

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster's attempt to spend $32 million in federal coronavirus aid on grants to help parents afford K-12 private school tuition violates the South Carolina constitution, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.
In a unanimous verdict, the five justices determined that the program known as "SAFE Grants" would count as a direct benefit to private schools from public funds, which is prohibited by state law.
McMaster announced his plan in July to spend two thirds of a $48 million federal allocation for the one-time grants of up to $6,500 for an estimated 5,000 students. But attorneys swiftly challenged the proposal's legality, getting a temporary block on it while the courts decided whether it was allowed.
In a 13-page ruling, Chief Justice Don Beatty noted that the payments would flow directly from the state treasury to the private schools through an online portal, even though the students would have the ability to choose which school to attend.
"The direct payment of the funds to the private schools is contrary to the framers' intention not to grant public funds "outrightly" to such institutions," Beatty wrote.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.