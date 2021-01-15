SC Statehouse closed to visitors through Biden inauguration day

COLUMBIA — Police are upping patrols at South Carolina's Statehouse through Jan. 20 and buildings will be closed to visitors starting Saturday.

“The events of the last week around the nation, as well as the threats against state Capitols, have necessitated a more heightened security posture in the coming days and for as long as we need to maintain that elevated presence," S.C. Department of Public Safety Director Robert Woods said.

People should expect to see more law enforcement vehicles, barriers and officers inside and outside the Statehouse. Officers will be posted in the lobbies of each building.

No weapons are allowed on the grounds under state law.

“We will work together to protect South Carolinians’ right to peaceably assemble and exercise their Constitutional rights while maintaining public safety," State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel said.

"We want to make it clear that the rights of freedom of speech and assembly afforded to us by the Constitution does not give anyone the right to resort to violence and lawlessness," he added.

Officers from SCDPS, SLED, the Columbia Police Department and Richland County Sheriff's Department will all assist in enforcement.

Lawmakers also will not meet next week, according to House and Senate leadership, a change designed both to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 and protect lawmakers from any potential violence around the time of the presidential inauguration. All committee meetings will be held virtually and Senate staff will work from home.

"This decision was based on the advice of federal and state law enforcement officials,” Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, said.

Reporter Jamie Lovegrove contributed to this report.