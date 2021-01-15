SC state capital braces for protests ahead of inauguration: 'Violence is not welcome'

COLUMBIA — The threat of potentially violent protests in the state capital has South Carolina and local authorities shutting down buildings and asking people to avoid downtown Columbia unless absolutely necessary until the presidential inauguration on Wednesday.

The South Carolina Statehouse will be closed to the public starting this weekend, and the Legislature has no plans to meet in chambers until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office. Increased police patrols will continue through next week with Statehouse rallies planned for Sunday and Wednesday.

FBI bulletins warned of potential armed protests in state capitol buildings in the wake of the riot by Donald Trump supporters storming inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Five people died during the riot, including a police officer who was killed by protesters and a protester who was shot by an officer. Pro-Trump protesters were angry over debunked claims of irregularities in the 2020 presidential election and were trying to stop Congress from certifying the results for Biden.

S.C. capital region law enforcement officials said Friday their agencies have not received any credible threats of possible violent acts ahead of the inauguration. Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said authorities are monitoring various groups but wouldn't divulge information on which ones.

"We've seen a different approach from some of these groups," he said. "They may not be as vocal on social media platforms so it's oftentimes difficult to anticipate numbers. ... Locally, we have lessons learned on just how quickly an emotionally charged crowd can go from lawful, peaceful assembly to civil unrest or property destruction and injury."

The lessons Holbrook referenced came from demonstrations after the death of George Floyd in May that turned violent when protesters marched to the city's police headquarters, burning cars and throwing rocks and other projectiles at officers. More than 100 people were arrested.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said Friday he is confident South Carolina law enforcement is prepared “for whatever comes our way" and anyone not protesting peacefully will be held accountable.

“We usually learn something from protest,” he said. “But violence is not welcome, it’s not allowed, it’s not lawful and it won’t be tolerated. And we’ll do everything we can, in this state, to be sure everyone knows that. If it does happen, then we’ll respond.”

As a state capital, Columbia is a hub for protests of all kinds. On Tuesday morning, a Statehouse protest calling for removal of a statue of avowed white supremacist Ben Tillman was followed by a demonstration demanding lawmakers do not require everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Authorities said they will honor free speech rights unless protests turn violent.

"We understand First Amendment rights are sacred, but acts of violence will never be tolerated," Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said Friday. "We're prepared for anything, but we're optimistic that citizens will exercise lawful discretion to make their views known."

Benjamin asked people to avoid coming to downtown Columbia over the next few days unless it's necessary, but as of now there are no curfews or mandated restrictions in place. However, officials will be enforcing an ordinance that requires face coverings to be worn in public that carries a $100 fine for violators.

Matt Kennell, president of the group that works with Main Street businesses, said the merchants have concerns about what might happen in coming days. The city will close public parking in four decks around Main Street starting Sunday.

"Everybody's being cautious," he said. "We are following the guidance of the Columbia police and spreading information to merchants as it is received."

McMaster said he thinks that it’s appropriate to alert people to possible disruptions or danger but did not go as far as to encourage people to stay out of the city's central business district.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen or if anything is going to happen,” he said.

State lawmakers are not taking any chances.

They will not meet next week, according to House and Senate leadership, a change designed both to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 and protect lawmakers from any potential violence around the time of the presidential inauguration. All committee meetings will be held virtually and Senate staff will work from home.

"This decision was based on the advice of federal and state law enforcement officials,” Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, said.

Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson said municipal employees will work from home on Wednesday.

People should expect to see more law enforcement vehicles, barriers and officers inside and outside the Statehouse. Officers will be posted in the lobbies of each building.

No weapons are allowed on the Statehouse grounds under state law.

“We will work together to protect South Carolinians’ right to peaceably assemble and exercise their Constitutional rights while maintaining public safety," State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel said.

"We want to make it clear that the rights of freedom of speech and assembly afforded to us by the Constitution does not give anyone the right to resort to violence and lawlessness," he added.

University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen urged students to remain safe in the coming days with the campus a block away from the Statehouse grounds.

"It is vital that our community takes a stand against violence and supports the rule of law," he said in a letter to students sent Friday.

Coordination among groups of state and local law enforcement agencies days ahead of expected protests should help quell violence, officials said.

"If you come to the City of Columbia and think you're going to riot, think again," Sheriff Leon Lott said.

Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.