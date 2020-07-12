SC sports analyst's controversial July 4th tweet reignites debate over race, cancel culture

Coby Cornelius was scrolling through Twitter on the Fourth of July when an Independence Day post caught his eye.

It was a tweet from Jim Baxter, arguably South Carolina’s best-known high school football analyst, praising the Declaration of Independence and the Founding Fathers who signed it two and a half centuries ago.

A few years ago, Baxter’s tweet might have gone unnoticed in a steady stream of patriotic posts on the country’s birthday. But in 2020, amid national protests of police brutality and race relations — including some that have toppled statues of historic figures — Cornelius, a 16-year-old star linebacker at Columbia’s Spring Valley High School, began typing out a reply that criticized the men in Baxter's tweet.

The ensuing exchange sparked a wave of backlash against Baxter and tipped off debates about racism and the so-called "cancel culture." It has split the Midlands prep sports community into factions who say they will never work with Baxter again and others who saw no harm in the longtime recruiting analyst's comment.

It's also yet another example of the growing trend of athletes — even at the youth level — using their platforms to start sometimes uncomfortable conversations about race, class and American history.

Cornelius, who is Black, commented that the Founding Fathers in Baxter’s tweet were also responsible for “backstabbing and conquering Native Americans” and “setting America up for the imprisonment of African American men, women, & children through a system of slavery and oppression that would cause problems for centuries to come.”

Baxter, a retired nurse and coach who has run SCVarsity.com since the dawn of the internet, replied within minutes. He suggested Cornelius brush up on his history. Then, he added, "if you don’t like the country, get the hell out of it. Go somewhere you think you can live better.”

To Baxter and his supporters, the reply is unproblematic — an Air Force veteran exercising his First Amendment rights and defending his country.

But to many of Cornelius’ fellow athletes, as well as coaches, district officials and fellow preps reporters, telling a teenager to "get the hell out" of the country was disrespectful and unprofessional. Many perceived racist undertones in Baxter’s reply, saying it too closely resembled “Go back to Africa,” a racist putdown Black activists have heard for years.

“He closed the door to all positive conversation after that,” said Blythewood High School assistant football coach Jeremy White, who is Black.

The backlash

Critics flooded Baxter’s timeline, calling him a racist and a bigot until he deleted the tweets and made his account private. Supporters tried to defend Baxter, arguing the backlash was an overreaction to a tweet sent with no ill intent.

Some Midlands coaches declared that Baxter — who has long held camps and combines for players and publishing rankings of top S.C. prospects and teams — would no longer be welcome on their campuses.

Scores of high school football players across the state tweeted a common hashtag, #SCVARSITYISNT4US.

A Columbia sports talk radio station, 107.5 The Game, that had aired Baxter's insights on prep sports for years worked to distance itself from Baxter's comments, tweeting that Baxter would no longer be affiliated with the station's high school sports coverage. Baxter had been a paid contributor at the station until 2018, when he decided to take on a smaller workload for health reasons.

Cornelius’ football coach, principal and district superintendent tweeted their support for Cornelius, a rising senior.

Baxter, meanwhile, has refused to apologize or back down from what he describes as a mob displaying the same bigotry they charge him with.

The 57-year-old accuses critics of putting words into his mouth, insisting his statement does not equate to “Go back to Africa.” He says he commonly suggests America’s critics, regardless of their race, leave the country if they dislike it so much.

He noted that in 2016, Clemson University football coach Dabo Swinney strongly criticized athletes who knelt for the national anthem, suggesting “some of these people need to move to another country.” Swinney was widely criticized and walked back that statement this month, telling reporters, "that was probably a harsh statement."

“I’m two things,” Baxter told The Post and Courier. “I’m not racist and I’m not apologetic.”

Cornelius also stands by his part in the exchange.

“That’s what I thought was right,” Cornelius told the newspaper. “We’re the next generation of change, so it’s about us now. If we want change, we’ve got to go out and get it.”

The conversation

The exchange prompted two sports reporters at WACH FOX in Columbia to air a 13-minute segment exploring how people of different backgrounds might interpret Baxter’s comment. Baxter was a regular on-air guest for the station until 2018.

During that show, WACH FOX sports director Mitch Brown, who is Black, interviewed Baxter and pressed him to acknowledge why African Americans could take offense to his tweet. Baxter pushed back, repeating he would have sent that tweet to anybody and it wasn't rooted in racism.

Reporter Mike Uva, who is white, said he didn't initially understand how Baxter's comments could be seen as racist until hearing the perspective of local Black coaches.

Local sports reporters and coaches who have worked with Baxter for years say they don’t know him to be racist. But many were not happy with how the former national recruiting analyst handled the conversation with a teenager, given Baxter's influence in college football circles and his comment that he hoped college recruiters would see Cornelius' tweet.

“I really don’t think he intended it to be racial, but it’s clear from his responses that he still doesn’t understand why it was inappropriate and wrong,” said Kevin McCrarey, a former host for the Sports Talk radio network in Columbia, where Baxter would make appearances on Friday nights. “The fact he’d rather wreck his reputation and business than come to terms with the impact of his words says a lot.”

Will Lampkin, the head football coach at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School, said he didn't interpret Baxter's tweet as racist.

"I don’t know if this is about racism as much as Jim shouldn’t have responded to a kid that way," said Lampkin, who is Black. "He is the adult in the room. I don’t know if that was appropriate or not.”

Cornelius' supporters say the teenager is just the latest athlete to use his platform to bring attention to social issues, a growing trend in the four years since NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick first knelt during the national anthem to protest systematic racism.

“This is the first time I’ve seen it at the high school level,” said Dana Purdie, who coached football at Columbia-area high schools for more than 30 years. “I see it at the pro level. I’ve seen it at college. This is groundbreaking because this young man is taking a stand for what he believes in. … Cornelius, he’s really got a lot of kids understanding that they have a voice.”

Baxter's supporters counter that the July Fourth episode was an unconstructive overreaction that exemplifies "cancel culture," the collective shaming and boycotting of people and businesses with dissenting views.

Baxter said a host of S.C. coaches have privately reached out to offer support, but that they are afraid to speak up publicly for fear of being "canceled" themselves.

“You want to get rid of racism and police brutality, but I’m starting to think we’re going too far,” said Kyle Heck, a former sports editor of the University of South Carolina’s student newspaper, who tweeted in support of Baxter. “If you don’t believe in the popular opinion, you’re a racist, you’re a bigot. … I don’t think you should fear for your job if you have an opinion that differs from everybody else’s.”

Fairfield Central High School football coach Demetrius Davis said these tough conversations are necessary in a racially charged time, when society is setting new boundaries about what is acceptable and what is offensive.

“I’m kind of glad that this happened,” Davis said. “I hate it happened to Jim. But I think that there are a lot of Jim Baxter’s in this state or in this country that need to have some dialogue.”

Davis is among the coaches who don’t plan to work with Baxter or SCVarsity moving forward. Baxter expects some coaches to take that stand but says far more will appreciate what he does for their players. Baxter says his publications helps overlooked players get noticed by college recruiters, including some who call him regularly to ask who they should be scouting.

In a way, Davis is grateful that Baxter refuses to apologize, saying that makes his decision easier.

“Like Maya Angelou says, when somebody shows you who they are, believe them the first time,” he said.