SC Senate votes 'no confidence' in embattled DJJ director

COLUMBIA — State senators voted 34-4 to send Gov. Henry McMaster a message to fire the director of the Department of Juvenile Justice, saying they have no confidence in his ability to turn around an agency where employees and children fear for their safety.

The rare "no confidence" vote on the Senate floor was intended to publicly pressure McMaster to fire Director Freddie Pough, who has repeatedly told senators he has no intention of resigning. As Pough's boss, McMaster is the lone person who can force him out.

GOP Sen. Katrina Shealy made the motion, saying private conversations with McMaster's office have not produced the immediate change in leadership needed.

The vote came three weeks after a Senate panel reviewing the agency, which Shealy leads, took a "no confidence" vote on Pough, who has been under intense scrutiny since a scathing report in April by the Legislative Audit Council. Its findings included that DJJ doesn’t have enough security officers to keep the juveniles or staff safe, and the ones who are there have less experience, resulting in incidents more than doubling since 2017.

Over hours of testimony, the most disturbing came from employees who were brave enough to stand and directly address Pough about their working conditions, Shealy said.

"There are juveniles there injured weekly. Staff is injured almost every day and there are people who know this walking around acting like they don’t know it," said Shealy, R-Lexington, who formerly volunteered at DJJ.

"I know this because the boots on the ground tell me so," she continued. "They risk their job every day. They risk their lives. But they risk their jobs just talking to me about it."

Several senators who voted "no" said sending a message does nothing to actually improve the situation that has deteriorated since long before Pough took the agency's helm in January 2017.

Sen. John Scott, D-Columbia, noted the vote came moments before the Senate adjourned for several months, making it impossible to couple the "no confidence" with legislative reforms.

"We’ve seen director after director after director, and the results are the same," said Scott. "So, the governor finds someone else, and the agency is still broken. … Beating them up is not going to make them better."

Asked hours earlier about his confidence in Pough, McMaster told reporters "it's a tough job, and it's tough all around the country."

"We are committed to seeing the deficiencies there are improved, and we'll do whatever it takes to get that done," he said, adding that an analysis by the Department of Administration is underway and changes are being implemented.

That includes a $1,500 bonus recently awarded to 484 officers hired before January, sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 for new hires, and referral bonuses of up to $1,000. The agency also has signed a contract with a private company to supplement officer ranks with up to 40 unarmed security guards, according to a letter Pough sent to senators earlier this month.

"Director Pough has already implemented important recruitment and retention policies," McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said after the Senate vote. "Improvements still need to be made, and they will be."