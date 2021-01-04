SC schools chief Spearman tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA — State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the fourth constitutional officer to contract the disease.

"Yesterday, I received notice that I tested positive for COVID-19 from a test taken on December 31," she said Monday on Twitter.

"Prior to this notification, I was quarantining as a close contact to my husband and son, who both tested positive last week," she added. "Our family is in good spirits and is fortunate to have only mild symptoms."

Spearman noted she and her family will continue to follow state and federal protocols for isolation and quarantine.

"While isolating, I plan to continue to work from home and meet virtually as so many others in the education community have done this school year," she said.

Spearman joins Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and state Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers in contracting the respiratory disease that as of Sunday has infected just under 300,000 people and killed 5,056 in South Carolina.

McMaster's wife, Peggy, also tested positive for the coronavirus. The 73-year-old governor received antibody treatment and is working from his residence as he continues to isolate.