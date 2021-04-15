SC protesters want more charges against White soldier who shoved Black man but none coming

COLUMBIA — Protesters moved from Columbia neighborhood where a White Fort Jackson sergeant was caught on video berating and shoving a Black man to the S.C. Statehouse grounds where they called for prosecutors to issue more charges.

Jonathan Pentland 42, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor, third-degree assault and battery, on April 14, nearly two days after the confrontation took place. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has said his deputies needed time investigate the case.

A spokeswoman in his office told The Post and Courier on April 15 that race did not appear to be a factor in the confrontation. Pentland did not utter a racial slur during the video, and no witnesses have reported him using one.

The confrontation has become national news since a two-minute clip of a large White man shouting at a smaller Black man while looming over him on a sidewalk The Summit neighborhood in northeast Richland County spread across social media.

The incident in Columbia has become a spark for a country grappling with racial injustice as the murder trial of a Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd heads to the jury and an officer in a Minneapolis suburb was charged with manslaughter this week in the shooting death of an unarmed Black man.

"This is a new day and age for the citizens and residents of Columbia, South Carolina," Jerome Bowers of One Common Cause said outside the S.C. Statehouse as the protest began. "We're out here for tranquility. At the end of day, you're a human being and deserve respect."

Protest organizers gathered in front of the Statehouse just before noon and spoke of being tired of law enforcement requiring an event to go viral for a Black person to receive justice.

Sonya Lewis, a representative for One Common Cause, said she believed Pentland’s actions constituted kidnapping and that his charge should be upgraded.

“We are not satisfied,” Lewis said.

Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson said he has no immediate plans to add or upgrade the charges against Pentland.

“It absolutely looks bad. And the man is charged," Gipson told The Post and Courier on April 15. "On its face it’s deplorable. It’s despicable.”

In addition to shoving the man, Pentland told deputies he slapped a cell phone out of the man's hand, according to an incident report. The cell phone incident was not captured on the video.

Gipson said, however, because the White man’s actions were not more violent in the video, “It’s not a first degree assault.”

Gipson did not rule out that possibility of more charges pending a further review of the case.

Several people calling Gipson's office requested prosecutors charge Pentland with "unlawful restraint," but the state does not have that charge.

Still, about a dozen protesters began walking up Main Street from the Statehouse toward the Richland County courthouse where Gipson has his office at about 1 p.m.

After a couple of blocks on the sidewalk, the group moved to the street with Bowers leading the march with a megaphone.

“White supremacy and racism have no place here,” he shouted.

Police manning intersections to stop traffic and allow protest to pass.

At the courthouse, the protest moved to the front door, with some protesters standing just inside the door as about a dozen Richland County Sheriff’s deputies were gathered inside.

The group asked for Gipson to come out and talk, but the protesters walked away after a half-hour of waiting.

The video of the confrontation on April 12 does not show how it started or ended, or offer any explanation of what led to the fight.

It does show a White man shoving a Black man and saying, “You better walk away or I’m going to carry your (expletive) out of here.”

Later the White man shouts, “You’re in the wrong neighborhood, mother(expletive). Get out. Get out.”

The White man said the Black Man was “harassing the neighborhood.” The Black man says he lives in the neighborhood but does not answer questions asking where.

This story is developing and will be updated.