SC pro-life lawmakers 'more confident than ever' 2021 is year for fetal heartbeat bill

COLUMBIA — With a stronger GOP presence in both chambers of South Carolina’s General Assembly, pro-life legislators will use the opportunity to implement an agenda they say would make the state among America’s leaders in fetal protection laws.

On Thursday, the Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee takes up a bill that if approved would essentially outlaw abortions in South Carolina, making them illegal once an ultrasound detects a heartbeat, which can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The measure, known as the fetal heartbeat bill, coasted through the House last year but never saw a Senate floor vote because GOP leaders said they didn’t have the numbers to block a Democratic filibuster.

“We believe we have the best chance we’ve ever had in our General Assembly to pass pro-life legislation,” state Rep. John McCravy, a Greenwood Republican and chairman of the 39-member SC Family Caucus, told The Post and Courier on Saturday.

Over the last two years, 9,747 abortions were reported to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, and more than half of those were between 7 and 13 weeks of gestation.

In November, Republicans picked up three Senate seats and another one in the House, broadening their majorities.

During the 47th annual South Carolina Citizens for Life Rally at the S.C. Statehouse, Republican leaders said getting the fetal heartbeat measure to Gov. Henry McMaster isn’t only a priority, but very much a reality.

“I can tell you one thing. The leadership of the South Carolina House will continue to be behind and push the fetal heartbeat bill. I am encouraged by what I see in the Senate. I believe they’re going to take the heartbeat up quickly, I believe there will be quick action,” House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville told a crowd of about 500 people, adding it has become “the number one issue in the South Carolina Senate.”

McMaster has said repeatedly he’d sign the legislation the minute it arrives on his desk and renewed that vow during an invitation-only banquet Friday night, his office told The Post the Courier on Saturday.

The legislature’s pro-life pickups has McCravy optimistic about the fate of his omnibus SC Stands for Life Act, a package of laws that includes fetal heartbeat, barring dismemberment abortions, requiring informed consent on chemically induced abortions and an instant ban should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that gave women the right to terminate a pregnancy.

“We decided that we wanted to do more than just the heartbeat bill this time. We wanted to put forth those bills that were defeated in the past in the Senate,” McCravy said.

Adoption of a fetal heartbeat bill is expected to prompt legal action, but McCravy, who is an attorney, believes it stands up to legal scrutiny. He and other pro-life lawmakers have also said they want cases challenging the constitutionality of abortion to end up at the Supreme Court, especially now with more conservative justices on the bench.

On Saturday, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said the entire McMaster administration is waiting for lawmakers to deliver the bills.

“We are light in a culture of darkness,” Evette told rallygoers. “I am so confident this year more than ever we will lead the way, once again, as we do as South Carolinians, on how to keep faith first and foremost in our lives, in our families and in our state.”