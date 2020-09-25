SC private colleges are in line for federal COVID aid. But there could be a hiccup.

Among the big winners in South Carolina’s second round of federal coronavirus aid, approved this week by lawmakers, were the state’s private colleges and universities.

Those 22 schools, from Bob Jones University in the Upstate to Charleston Southern University in the Lowcountry, are in line to receive some $12 million from the federal coronavirus relief bill for technology upgrades, renovations and new equipment necessary to teach students during a pandemic.

But there could be a hiccup, even after lawmakers approved the cash during a special session this week.

Gov. Henry McMaster warned Friday that lawmakers’ plan could hinge on him winning approval for his controversial effort to put $32 million of the federal funds toward helping parents pay tuition at private K-12 schools.

An Orangeburg attorney sued in July to stop McMaster’s private school plan, starting a court fight that quickly escalated to the S.C. Supreme Court. The state’s highest court is expected to rule on the case in a matter of days.

The governor, a former U.S. attorney and state attorney general, thinks a ruling against him could invalidate the Legislature’s plan to help out private colleges. The Columbia Republican thinks it also could wipe out some of the $2.4 million he directed this summer to the state's historically black colleges and universities.

“If it’s constitutional for federal (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) funds to reimburse independent colleges, then it’s also constitutional for families in need to use federal grants under the CARES Act to attend independent K-12 schools,” McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said. “If the court strikes down the governor’s SAFE grants program, then millions of dollars in federal relief funds for colleges and (historically Black colleges and universities) will also be in jeopardy.”

Several lawmakers are skeptical.

State Sen. John Scott of Columbia and Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter of Orangeburg, both Democrats, cited the long precedent of federal grant and scholarship dollars being directed to private colleges. Many private colleges across the country already received direct CARES ACT payments and Payroll Protection Program loans from the federal government earlier this year.

“The difference is that one is higher education and the other is K-12,” Cobb-Hunter said.

Both oppose McMaster's tuition grants plan, saying it takes money away from South Carolina's already underfunded public school system.

State Rep. Kirkman Finlay, a Columbia Republican who sits on the House’s budget committee, said the panel checked federal guidelines to ensure they could legally direct CARES Act money to private colleges.

Skyler Hutto, the Orangeburg attorney who filed a lawsuit arguing McMaster’s plan to spend public money on private school tuition is unconstitutional, declined to comment. His father, state Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, also declined to comment. The senator sat next to his son during court arguments.

Jeffrey Perez, CEO of the S.C. Independent Colleges and Universities, said he was monitoring the governor’s court battle but didn’t know how it might affect the CARES Act aid for the 20 private colleges his organization represents.

Those colleges serve some 33,000 students across South Carolina. Eighteen of them have resumed on-campus instruction this fall. The money would help them pay for testing, gloves, masks, and other equipment needed to curb the spread of the coronavirus this fall, he said.

Colleges also could spend the money on technology upgrades so online instruction runs smoother, Perez said. Those precautions are expensive, especially for smaller schools with thin budgets, he said.

“We needed to do those things, and they’ve been done, but it puts a strain on them moving forward,” he said.

McMaster's office stressed that the governor supports the Legislature's decision to send CARES Act money to private colleges. He plans to sign it into law. But he thinks the same logic should apply to his tuition grants.