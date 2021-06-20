SC power giant teaming with Lexington school districts for lineman, equipment training

COLUMBIA — One of South Carolina's biggest energy providers has teamed with a pair of rural Lexington County school districts on a massive project that company leaders say is helping to train the next generation of workers to repair utility lines across the state.

Line work is some of the most hazardous in America as workers face electrocution, burns and risk of falling from climbing poles under buzzing high voltage lines. It was the nation's 10th most lethal job in 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — but also is lucrative. The average wage for crews in 2020 was $35 an hour, according to federal data, and is roughly the same in South Carolina, per a check of online job sites.

“It’s one of the most dangerous jobs in the world, and it’s so important that they are consistently trained in how to operate the system,” said Keller Kissam, president of electric operations for Cayce-based Dominion South Carolina.

The pandemic cut into the company's ability to hire those front-line workers, Kissam said.

"The pandemic impacted our ability to conduct in-person interviews, which are essential to assessing aptitude and other skills that are critical to performing the demanding work of a lineman. We’re pleased that we’re now in the process of filling the 25 positions we need to return our lineman staffing level to normal at just over 400," he said.

The training at Dominion Energy’s 37-acre complex behind Lake Murray includes more than 40 students from the Lexington Two and Lexington Three school districts taking construction and fabrication classes.

Since the beginning of the year, students there have already built three structures with materials provided by the utility as part of a model neighborhood that allows workers to train on residential and commercial electrical systems that are crafted to fit Dominion’s specifications.

Dominion serves 1.5 million customers statewide with electricity and gas along 42,000 miles of power and gas lines, according to its company profile. Its Midlands training center also works with municipal power companies, moving about 100 electricians and linemen through the facility annually.

“One thing about these folks is they have a heck of a lot of interactions face-to-face with our customers, particularly when they may experience a power outage, so we wanted to build almost a little village,” Kissam said.

The venture was created after a chance meeting between Bernard Trotter, a building construction teacher at Batesburg-Leesville High School, and Robby Feaster, Dominion’s manager of electric safety and training.

“Robby started telling me about Dominion Energy’s training facility and how they had partnered with a school district in Columbia to have students construct some of the buildings that were used for employee training," Trotter said. "He said they had built a few for them last year, but then COVID hit and halted construction. So, I offered for my students to step in and help as well."

While students involved in the program with Dominion aren't climbing poles or suiting up for the dangerous line work themselves, their contributions are essential in making sure those who do are going into the field with confidence by giving them state-of-the art equipment to train on.

“This partnership is helping us apply what is taught in the classroom to hands-on construction in the field, learning and comprehending the importance of the floor, wall and roof system,” Lexington Two Innovation Center construction teacher Kenny Shumpert said.

The collaboration also lets Dominion ensure their linemen are training on the most up-to-date equipment, Feaster said.

“Technology's changed where we can get lights back on quicker, we can isolate problems through our distribution dispatch, and those electronic devices are fairly new to the industry,” he said.

Kissam said Dominion was eager to give its brand over to the initiative.

"That's what the American dream is, if you're willing to make the sacrifice, you can make a darn good living. And I think that's what we're teaching these students," he said. "And so that's the key tie between what Robby has initiated with this program and what these students are doing."