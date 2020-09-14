SC police shoot, wound man who brandished BB gun and livestreamed standoff

COLUMBIA — South Carolina police shot an out-of-state fugitive suspected of murdering his pregnant girlfriend and her daughter. The man threatened officers at a Columbia-area hotel with what he said was a rifle, but turned out to be a BB gun, authorities said.

Renard Lydell Carter, 29, barricaded himself in his hotel room Sunday night and threatened to shoot officers gathered outside the door, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.

When Carter opened the door just after 10 p.m. at the Aloft hotel in Harbison, officers spotted his gun. Two deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and an agent with the State Law Enforcement Division opened fire.

Carter was struck multiple times in the torso and survived, authorities said. It was unclear Monday exactly how many shots police fired, or how many wounds Carter suffered. He is recovering at a local hospital.

Law enforcement was flagged to Carter’s presence at the Columbia hotel after police in Rochester, Minn., sent word that Carter was a wanted murder suspect involving the slaying of his 23-year-old pregnant ex-girlfriend, Kiona Sade Foote, and her 2-year-old daughter Miyona Zayla Miller. Authorities found their bodies earlier Sunday.

Minnesota police relayed that Carter was believed to be in the Columbia area, where authorities said another ex-girlfriend of his was staying. She was located safe, Lott said.

Carter livestreamed the incident in the hotel on social media, Lott said. The video, a portion of which was reviewed by The Post and Courier, captures a man across the room. He stands by the door, with a long dark object in his left hand.

He cracks the door open, and officers yell, “Put it down!” They repeat the command four times. The man yells “Shoot!” twice. Then he brings the object over the threshold of the doorway. That’s when police open fire.

At a news conference Monday, Lott wondered aloud if Carter intended to provoke a lethal response from officers.

“I don’t know if it’s suicide-by-cop or whatever, but he made statements that he had a gun and was going to kill the officers,” Lott said.

In the portion of the video reviewed by the newspaper, less than a minute long, the man cannot be heard threatening to shoot officers.

Lott said he had reviewed body camera footage, which he said backed up the officers’ accounts. The department declined to release the footage, pending its investigation.

The Lexington sheriff’s department placed its two deputies on leave — Aaron Poole, a sergeant with 14 years of experience, and Frank Ramunni, a five-year deputy. SLED placed Salvatore Cirencione, a five-year agent, on leave.

SLED, the agency typically brought in to investigate police shootings, requested Lott’s department review the incident involving one of the agency’s agents.

Lott on Monday held up the object that officers recovered from Carter — a Red Ryder BB gun, with the popular model’s classic black and tan finish.

“I think it’s important for people to see this and know what these officers encountered,” Lott said.

He said his department’s review had not yet confirmed if Carter actually pointed the BB gun at officers before they opened fire, and police found no other weapons.