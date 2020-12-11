SC officer used stun gun on teenage student. Now, a lawmaker is calling for reforms.

COLUMBIA — A school resource officer in the Columbia area used a stun gun on a 16-year-old student after a fight broke out Wednesday, a use of force that a lawyer for the family said was dangerous and demonstrates the need for school districts to tighten their policies covering armed officers.

"It is not OK to use weapons on unarmed children," said state Rep. Justin Bamberg, a lawyer for the family of 16-year-old Treyvon Hampton.

Cellphone video shows the officer, who works for Cayce police, at Airport High School stepping forward to break up a fight involving Hampton and several other students in a parking lot after school dismissed.

The 55-second video does not appear to capture the entire incident, and it's not clear what commands the officer may have given. Someone screams "stop," though it sounds like a student. The officer's arm enters the frame 22 seconds into the video, after Hampton runs up to another boy and the two throw punches.

The officer deploys his stun gun, striking Hampton in the arm, and the teenager drops face down to the ground. Students continue screaming, and the officer yells, "Back it up!" as he walks over to Hampton. The teen puts his hands behind his back and is handcuffed.

The officer's identity was not clear Friday. Lexington County School District Two referred questions about the officer to Cayce police. A spokesman for that department said he would not release the officer's name.

Meanwhile, Lexington Two is conducting its own investigation.

"The district takes seriously the safety of its students," spokeswoman Dawn Kujawa said.

In a news conference Friday outside the Statehouse, Hampton was flanked by his mother and Bamberg, a criminal defense attorney and Democrat from the town of Bamberg. The teenager said he didn't know the officer's name and had not interacted with him before.

His mother, Lashauna Randolph, said she is still trying to get answers from the district about the officer and why he used force. The most information the family has gathered, she said, came from the cellphone video captured by a bystander.

The altercation started when a group of students attempted to jump one of Hampton's friends, Bamberg said, and Hampton stepped in to intervene. Hampton said he didn't hear the officer say anything before he deployed his stun gun.

Hampton said the shock jolted him, and he lost feeling in his extremities.

"The pain — I don't wish that on anyone," he told reporters.

Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene. Two days later, Hampton's elbow is still swollen and he has other minor scrapes.

Bamberg contends it could have been far worse.

"They're a very dangerous weapon," he said. "Tasers can kill people."

Bamberg, whose father was just elected sheriff of Bamberg County, acknowledged the need for schools to have some security. His father worked as an SRO at Blackville-Hilda High School, becoming one of rural Barnwell County's first in-school deputies in 1995, after a student shot a teacher in the face before killing himself.

But Bamberg called on the state's school districts to create use-of-force policies covering officers in school, separate from what is expected of other officers on duty.

"Are they there to police children like they police adults on the street?" Bamberg said, adding that he's considering drafting legislation on the issue. "Or are they there to be a student resource?"

As concerns about school shootings have mounted in recent years, hundreds of armed SROs have been deployed in schools across the state.

In 2018, the Legislature allocated $2 million to put certified officers in some of the poorest schools.

Gov. Henry McMaster initially requested $5 million that year, which would have hired 75 officers. After the mass shooting at a Florida high school on Valentine's Day, he asked the Legislature to immediately fund an officer in every school. But legislators balked at the $60 million estimated price tag.

The Legislature followed up in 2019 with an additional $10 million for officers.

But the programs have not come without controversy.

In 2015, a Richland County sheriff's deputy was fired after video showed him yanking a 16-year-old girl from her desk at Spring Valley High and throwing her to the ground after she refused to stop using her cell phone and leave the classroom.

That resulted in the Legislature passing a law in 2018 that stopped the practice of officers charging students with "disturbing schools," had become a catch-all that critics said criminalized youthful behavior.

Under the change, only students who have been expelled or suspended and return to campus to cause trouble could be charged with the misdemeanor.