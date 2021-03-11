SC lawmakers trying to put the brakes on statewide catalytic converter theft spree

COLUMBIA — A bipartisan effort to stop the rash of catalytic converter thefts that's swept through communities statewide for years is quickly moving through the S.C. House under a bill prohibiting sales of the valuable component if they’re detached from vehicles.

Legislation co-sponsored by House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford of Columbia and Lexington Republican Chris Wooten would give the Palmetto State one of America’s toughest anti-theft laws, officials said.

The bill places a near-complete ban on sale of unattached catalytic converters to scrap yards and metal recyclers, classifies the parts as contraband and puts any repair costs on a convicted person or company that knowingly buys a converter illegally.

Under the provision, licensed demolishers, motor vehicle dealers and mechanics would be authorized to sell detached catalytic converters. So too could people who have documentation that a removed device came from a vehicle registered in their name.

Forging a bill of sale would carry a maximum prison term of three years and any court-ordered fines as well.

"Georgia has one of the toughest laws in the country when it comes this and we may actually surpass them if we're able to get some of this stuff implemented," S.C. Sherriffs' Association head Jared Bruder told a House Labor, Commerce and Industry subcommittee on March 10.

A day later, the full committee unanimously voted to send the bill forward to the House floor.

Prized for the metals used to make them including palladium, platinum and rhodium, catalytic converters, which remove toxic chemicals from exhaust systems, can be sawed off a vehicle within minutes given their accessible location between a muffler and engine block.

On the black market, thieves can get between $50 and $600 for each one, but vehicle owners can expect to pay almost triple that amount to replace them.

And with metal prices soaring, officials fear the problem will only get worse.

Palladium was selling for around $2,300 an ounce, up more than 50 percent from a year ago, and platinum around $1,200 an ounce, double from a year ago, according to data from the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Converters on most cars contain about a quarter of an ounce each of palladium and platinum.

Wooten said the swelling number of catalytic converter complaints in his district led him to sign on as a co-sponsor.

Between July and December 2020, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department responded to 144 catalytic converter thefts — nearly triple over the same time span from 2019.

“South Carolina is serious about preventing catalytic converter theft and we will not stand by and watch our citizens be taken advantage of by a bunch of dishonest thugs,” Wooten told The Post and Courier after the committee vote. “There are few things worse than a thief, and we will not tolerate it.”

On March 3, for example, the Lexington County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 41-year-old Curtis Crummie in connection with the theft of more than 80 catalytic converters from Sunshine Recycling, an Orangeburg-based company.

A string of thefts along the Grand Strand and in the Upstate have officials clamoring for a beefed up law as well.

"We do run into it quite a bit,” Greenville Police Lt. Alia Paramore told The Post and Courier. “It’ll pop up, we send officers out to address it, it will be suppressed for a little while, and then it will pop back up again somewhere else. For the scrapyards, it’s tough for them not to take stuff. They like to make that money. So hopefully this legislation will curtail some of that.”

State lawmakers tightened restrictions on the sale of catalytic converters to scrap yards in 2011, allowing only licensed retailers or wholesalers to sell them and require metals recyclers to keep detailed records including a copy of the seller’s name and address along with a photograph or thumbprint.

But that created a loophole for thieves, who would get money for their converters by fencing them through licensed independent buyers that pay pennies on the dollar and then sell them in bulk for a profit.

Others would simply set up roadside stands and purchase the devices — another practice that would be outlawed under the new law.

House Labor, Commerce and Industry chairman Bill Sandifer, R-Seneca, said he was pleased language making sawed-off converters contraband, because it would give police more flexibility to search vehicles transporting them and make arrests.

Sunshine Recycling owner Joe Rich said members of the state's Recycler's Association already are taking steps to combat the problem.

“We do have a very good, responsible recycling industry in this state that will adhere to the conditions of this law, and I think it'll go a long way toward giving law enforcement the tools they need to slow these guys down,” Rich told lawmakers at a hearing on March 10. “We’re already using video cameras and documenting every purchase that comes into our facilities. We're already getting their driver's license, we're already getting their permit, so this really adds no undue burden to my operation or anyone else's."

Also backing the proposal is South Carolina's automotive dealers, since their inventory are particularly vulnerable to such types of theft.

“We have a terrible problem because our dealerships are very accessible to the public and certain vehicles, because of the height, makes it real easy to slide under and cut the catalytic converter off,” Sims Floyd, the organization’s executive vice president, said March 10.

Wooten said he expects the measure to be discussed later this month and make it to the Senate before "crossover," the deadline for bills to move out of the chamber where they were introduced, which this session is on April 10.

Conor Hughes contributed from Greenville.