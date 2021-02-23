SC lawmakers look to ban trans athletes from high school sports, sparking civil rights worries

COLUMBIA — With almost half of all U.S. states allowing athletes to compete in middle and high school sports based on their gender identity, South Carolina is being pressed into a debate about setting boundaries for its own young competitors.

Legislation is pending in both chambers of the General Assembly that would limit participation on a sports team to a person’s biological sex — a move proponents say is necessary to ensure fairness for all, but one opponents argue violates civil rights and removes layers of privacy for an already vulnerable population.

“South Carolina has a proud history of cultivating talented and successful female athletes. For years, we have witnessed our daughters chase their dreams,” state Rep. Ashley Trantham, R-Pelzer, told a House panel during the bill's first hearing on Feb. 23.

“Unfortunately, the next generation of female athletes in South Carolina may not have the chance to excel at those same sports," she said. "We must act to restore a level playing field for women athletes.”

Trantham is lead sponsor of the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which requires athletic teams to allow competitors based solely on their biological sex and authorizes legal action for people who are kept off a team based on another person's gender identity.

It applies to all public middle and high schools and any private ones that may compete against them.

Trantham said the issue is about maintaining competitive balance, and that her legislation isn’t designed to step on the rights of transgender people.

“'We do need to think about how we can be inclusive with our transgender youth,” she told a House Judiciary subcommittee. Members adjourned after nearly 90 minutes of debate without a vote.

Among those speaking out against the bill are more than 40 doctors and medical students from across South Carolina, who all signed a letter urging lawmakers to reject the move.

“Transgender students, like other students, deserve the same chances to learn teamwork, sportsmanship, leadership and self-discipline, and to build a sense of belonging with their peers," they wrote. "When we tell transgender girls that they can’t play girls’ sports — or transgender boys that they can’t play boys’ sports — they miss out, and being excluded can lead to harmful outcomes with regard to social and emotional wellbeing.”

An identical bill sponsored by state Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson, is awaiting action by the Education Committee.

Several current and former female athletes said competing against biological males put them at an inherent disadvantage in sports, including track and field and volleyball, though no examples were cited of such incidents occurring in South Carolina.

“Female athletes deserve the same opportunity as boys to excel. Allowing male athletes shatters those dreams and strips way so many opportunities we have worked years to achieve,” said Selina Soule, a Connecticut high school runner who said she lost several races to transgender opponents. Soule is set to attend the College of Charleston.

Eli Bundy, a 16-year-old transgender student from Charleston, said Trantham’s bill would be harmful emotionally.

“I am both disappointed and unsurprised that young people such as myself are being told by our state Legislature that we are not equal to ... students (who are not transgender), that we do not deserve equal treatment under the law, and that we are a threat to the lives and livelihoods of other students,” Bundy said.

“You are trying to solve a problem that does not exist, and in doing so, you are creating a problem instead of fixing it.”

Trantham cited a 2016 memo issued by the S.C. High School League that allows transgender students to participate in league activities that correspond with their gender identity. Transgender athletes were not mentioned in the league’s 100-page handbook, and a representative for the SCHSL was not immediately available to confirm if such a policy was in place.

Opponents say the bill carries several problems beyond basic fairness, including “outing” transgender young people to coaches, peers and teachers by requiring disclosure of gender identity without consent.

“The process by which schools identify and separate transgender youth who are entitled to their privacy is not clear,” said Chase Glenn, executive director of Charleston-based Alliance for Full Acceptance.

South Carolina is joining 20 other states that have introduced legislation seeking to bar transgender athletes from participating in sports based on their gender identity, according to the Center for American Progress.

An estimated 167,000 South Carolinians aged 13 and older are LGBTQ, or about 3 percent of the overall population, the ACLU reports.

Although Trantham pre-filed the bill in December, its legislative journey begins two months after President Joe Biden issued an executive order barring discrimination in the federal workforce based on a person’s gender identity or sexual orientation.

The order doesn’t set any new guidelines pertaining to school sports, but directs government agencies to review existing policies and bring them into compliance with the mandate.

Barring transgender people from athletic competition would likely be found unconstitutional, said Cathryn Oakley, an attorney with the Human Rights Campaign.

She said 60 laws nationwide have been introduced over the past two years seeking to limit participation of transgender athletes in sports, and all have been squashed because of legal challenges or court orders.

“Institutions who care primarily about the integrity of sports have policies that also allow trans inclusion, and they've been able to do that in a way that everybody has a level playing field,” she said. “This is not about boys pretending to be girls.”