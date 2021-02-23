SC lawmakers look to ban trans athletes from girls sports, sparking civil rights worries

COLUMBIA — An Upstate lawmaker seeking to prevent transgender athletes from competing on middle and high school girls’ sports teams is looking for early approval for her proposal, though it comes laden with heavy opposition from advocates who say any such ban is a civil rights violation.

State Rep. Ashley Trantham, R-Pelzer, told a House Judiciary subcommittee on Feb. 23. Trantham is lead sponsor of the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which requires athletic teams to allow competitors based solely on their biological sex and authorizes legal action for people who are kept off a team based on gender identity.

A House Judiciary subcommittee adjourned after nearly 90 minutes of debate.

“South Carolina has a proud history of cultivating talented and successful female athletes. For years, we have witnessed our daughters chase their dreams,” Trantham said. “Unfortunately, the next generation of female athletes in South Carolina may not have the chance to excel those same sports. We must act to restore a level playing field for women athletes.”

Trantham cited a 2016 memo issued by the S.C. High School League that allows transgender students to participate in league activities that correspond with their gender identity. Transgender athletes were not mentioned in the league’s 100-page handbook, and a representative for the SCHSL was not immediately available to confirm if such a policy was in place.

Opponents say the law carries several problems beyond basic fairness, including “outing” transgender young people to coaches, peers and teachers by requiring disclosure of gender identity without consent.

“The process by which schools identify and separate transgender youth who are entitled to their privacy is not clear,” said Chase Glenn, executive director of Charleston-based Alliance for Full Acceptance.

South Carolina is joining 20 other states that have introduced legislation seeking to bar transgender athletes from participating in sports based on their gender identity, according to the Center for American Progress. An estimated 167,000 South Carolinians aged 13 and older are LGBTQ, or about 4% of the overall population, the ACLU reports.

Although Trantham pre-filed the bill in December, its legislative journey begins two months after President Joseph Biden issued an executive order barring discrimination in the federal workforce based on a person’s gender identity or sexual orientation.

The order doesn’t set any new guidelines pertaining to school sports, but directs government agencies to review existing policies and bring them into compliance with the mandate.

Trantham said the issue is a matter of fairness, and that her legislation isn’t designed to step on the rights of transgender people.

“'We do need to think about how we can be inclusive with our transgender youth,” she told lawmakers.

Among those speaking out against the bill are more than 40 doctors and medical students from across South Carolina, who all signed a letter urging lawmakers to reject the move.

“Transgender students, like other students, deserve the same chances to learn teamwork, sportsmanship, leadership and self-discipline, and to build a sense of belonging with their peers. When we tell transgender girls that they can’t play girls’ sports – or transgender boys that they can’t play boys’ sports – they miss out, and being excluded can lead to harmful outcomes with regard to social and emotional wellbeing,” they wrote.

Several current and former female athletes said competing against biological males put them at an inherent disadvantage in sports, including track and field and volleyball.

“Female athletes deserve the same opportunity as boys to excel. Allowing male athletes shatters those dreams and strips way so many opportunities we have worked years to achieve,” said Selina Soule, a Connecticut high school runner who said several races to transgender opponents. Soule is set to attend the College of Charleston.

Eli Bundy, a 16-year-old transgender student from Charleston, said Trantham’s bill would be harmful, pointing to a 40% attempted suicide rate among transgender people.

“I am both disappointed and unsurprised that young people such as myself are being told by our state legislature that we are not equal to cisgender students, that we do not deserve equal treatment under the law, and that we are a threat to the lives and livelihoods of other students,” Bundy said. “You are trying to solve a problem that does not exist, and in doing so, you are creating a problem instead of fixing it.”

Likely it would be rejected in court as well, said Cathryn Oakley, an attorney with the Human Rights Campaign. She said 60 laws nationwide have been introduced over the past two years seeking to limit participation of transgender athletes in sports, and all have been squashed because of legal challenges or court orders.

“Institutions who care primarily about the integrity of sports have policies that also allow trans inclusion, and they've been able to do that in a way that everybody has a level playing field,” she said. “This is not about boys pretending to be girls.”

The measure is on a dual legislative track, with an identical bill sponsored by state Sen. Richard Cash, R-Piedmont, awaiting action by the Education Committee.