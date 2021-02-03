SC lawmakers balk at keeping police from pulling over cars because of license plate frames

COLUMBIA — An effort by South Carolina’s Democratic House leader to bar police from stopping vehicles only because they bear tag-obscuring frames failed to gain traction among lawmakers Feb. 3.

Columbia attorney and bill sponsor Todd Rutherford said the issue is about freedom of speech and preventing police from checking drivers' license plates at random.

“It takes just a cursory glance on any highway, any byway, any secondary road in South Carolina to see these frames are ubiquitous, and at some point the law has to catch up with what people’s personal habits are,” the House Minority Leader told The Post and Courier on Feb. 3, minutes after a subcommittee opted not to vote on his proposal amid backlash from a former sheriff and other law enforcement officials.

“We have 50 states. Fifty state tag systems," state Rep. Bruce Bryant, R-Lake Wylie and a 20-year York County sheriff, told the House panel. "And it’s important that someone, whether it’s law enforcement or someone that’s just been robbed or assaulted or burglarized, if they get a glimpse of a tag, that they can tell where that tag’s from."

Frames obscuring a plate’s letters, numbers, registration or state logo have been illegal since 2013, but Rutherford said the law is already outdated, and in the wake of a summer’s worth of calls for racial equality, police reform and civil justice, giving authorities latitude to make traffic stops for no reason beyond a partially unreadable plate needs to be re-examined.

“Mostly, it’s just a recognition of where society already is," he said. "Every dealership that I know of gives people these frames. You can buy them at every gas station and any store, and then you give an officer probable cause to pull you over because of it."

S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles chief Kevin Shwedo told lawmakers he understood the concerns aired by law enforcement, especially with more than 400 vanity plates available for motorists to choose from in South Carolina.

“One of the key things you can tell is who’s behind the wheel from a license plate,” he said. “If you’re covering the state (logo) or the registration sticker, it’s difficult for (police) to do their job.”

That’s made even more challenging since under Rutherford’s measure a person would have to have committed at least one other violation besides having a frame before police could make a traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Association said.

“I'm sensitive to the concern there are certain biases out there for certain folks making these stops, but I'm also concerned about the officer safety and public safety if we allow this to move forward,” said Jarod Bruder, the association’s vice president.

Rutherford, a criminal defense attorney, said law enforcement agencies already have expansive powers.

“Law enforcement would love if we walked around with our criminal record and our entire background on our foreheads. That’s not the reality we live in. Nothing about having a frame around your license plate makes it more difficult,” for police. “If the officer believes that he need not approach that car, then he can call for backup.”

The House Education and Public Works subcommittee that tabled Rutherford’s bill could bring it up again, but it was not clear whether members would do so.