SC hospitals pause, cancel COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to shipping delays

Delays in new shipments of COVID-19 vaccines are forcing South Carolina hospitals to reschedule appointments and stop accepting new ones.

The setback comes as state and federal officials have started sending fewer vaccine doses but increasing the number of times they are delivered, rather than one or two large weekly shipments, according to the South Carolina's hospital systems.

Hospital leaders say the change is largely about optics — states are reducing the supply they keep on hand because they want their vaccination rates to appear more efficient— but it's causing problems.

“The result is a really complex issue when it comes to scheduling,” Dr. Danielle Scheurer, MUSC Health System chief quality officer said in an online posting. “How, in good conscience, do you schedule patients to get a vaccine when you’re not even sure if you’ll have it? We literally don’t know what we’re getting week to week until we open that box.”

This is not the first time doses have run out.

Thousands of appointments had to be canceled last month, when those 70 and older newly became eligible, and hospitals made appointments based on the incorrect assumption that their future supply shipments would be much larger.

The latest delays come the same week that South Carolina expanded vaccine eligibility to 309,000 seniors who are ages 65 to 69.

Dr. Robert Oliverio, CEO of Roper St. Francis Physician Partners, said the hospital system has paused scheduling any new appointments for COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that existing appointments made through mid-March will be honored.

“If vaccine supply drops off considerably, that may change,” he said.

The hospital system may also resort to using first doses as second doses to ensure that everyone who has already received the first dose is able to get their second one.

“We’re running week to week,” Oliverio said. “We’ll probably be fine through next Tuesday or Wednesday. But it really depends on what comes on the truck.”

MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine likewise acknowledged on Feb. 9 that the hospital system may need to change scheduled vaccine appointments. She said MUSC Health apologizes to patients for the “inconvenience and frustration that rescheduling appointments may cause.”

To compensate, Scheurer said MUSC is pushing as many appointments as possible to later in the week and has frozen all new appointments.

"All we can administer is what we’re given and right now we’re just not getting a lot," she said.

Prisma Health, the state's largest health care provider, said it was told Feb. 5 its supply would come in stages over several days this week, instead of Monday and Tuesday mornings.

It received only a partial supply in the Upstate on Feb. 9.

"And we still do not know the amount of the rest of supply we will receive this week," Dr. Saria Saccocio, co-lead of Prisma Health vaccine task force, said in a statement.

Prisma said it was unable to accept any more walk-ins for the week following a surge of demand from first wave of newly eligible seniors.

"The 65- to 69-year-old group showed up in overwhelming numbers today, and we have exhausted all of our walk-in vaccine supply for this week," Saccocio said.

In all, 1.3 million South Carolinians are on the eligibility list, which already included seniors 70 and older, health care workers of all kinds and long-term care residents.

As of Monday, nearly 471,000 South Carolinians had received at least their initial shot, and more than 410,000 doses were reserved through appointments, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The announcement also came on a day legislators resumed debate on how to vaccinate educators without bumping seniors off their appointments, with the goal of getting students back in the classroom on a full, five-day week statewide before the school year is essentially over.

DHEC officials have said the only way to get shots in the arms of the more than 71,000 K-12 employees statewide willing to roll up their sleeve now would be to divert all doses for two weeks toward the effort, canceling time slots for vaccines reserved by appointments.