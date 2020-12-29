SC high court suspends law license of ex-Richland County official charged with corruption

COLUMBIA — An ex-Richland County councilwoman accused of paying for vacations and other personal expenses with taxpayers' money has been temporarily barred from practicing law, according to a an order issued by the state Supreme Court on Dec. 22.

The state's highest court suspended Dalhi Myers' license following her Dec. 17 indictment on numerous charges alleging she used a government credit card to spend lavishly on herself.

An indictment alleges Myers used her county purchasing card to spend thousands on personal trips and shopping during a two-year period beginning in March 2018. She then cut the county a check in June of this year for $27,000 to repay the expenses knowing she didn't have the amount in her account, the court documents say.

Myers, whose term on Richland County Council was set to end Dec. 31, was immediately booted from office by Gov. Henry McMaster. The Republican governor appointed Cheryl English, who defeated Myers in the Democratic primary and was set to replace her Jan. 1 anyway.

Now she's suspended from her job as an attorney too. The courts' directory lists Myers' membership with the S.C. Bar as in "not good standing" and her status as in interim suspension.

Her attorney released a statement Tuesday calling the court's suspension normal procedure based solely on the indictment.

An interim suspension of a law license occurs "when any lawyer is indicted for a felony or what the Court defines as a 'serious crime,'" read the statement from Desa Ballard, an attorney representing Myers on the professional disciplinary matter but not the criminal charges.

"The Court has made no review or analysis of the merits of the accusation" against Myers, she said, adding that her client "maintains her innocence on all charges.”

The suspension will remain in place indefinitely until another order by the court, according to the Dec. 22 order.

Myers graduated from Howard University Law School in 1995 and had been a member of the S.C. Bar since 2002. Her website, www.myersbusinesslawers.com, was inactive Tuesday.

A state grand jury indicted Myers on charges including embezzlement, misconduct in office, using government office for personal gain, writing a fraudulent check and using campaign money for personal expenses. She was released on her own recognizance after a hearing in Richland County court Dec. 18.

The grand jury indicted Myers on charges she billed the county government for trips to Greece, to a relative's graduation out of state, to Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee, and to Newark, New Jersey, in search of NBA hall-of-famer Magic Johnson and former NFL player Richard Seymour, a state attorney said during the hearing. Myers then made up explanations for the trips in an effort to legitimatize the charges, the court documents allege.

State Grand Jury Division Chief Attorney Creighton Waters told a judge that Myers sent the county a check for $27,000 after she was asked for reimbursement and that the check bounced. He said Myers told county officials the expenses were their fault for not better monitoring her card.

The issue highlighted what Waters said was lax financial oversight by Richland County officials. County Council Chairman Paul Livingston told The Post and Courier this month that council members will consider changing the rules on their use of government credit cards.