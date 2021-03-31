SC health care workers could be required to get a COVID shot under Senate bill

COLUMBIA — Only health-care workers in South Carolina could be required to get vaccinated from COVID-19 under a bill advancing in the Senate that otherwise bars employers from issuing ultimatums.
The bill advanced March 31 to the Senate floor prohibits employers from firing, suspending or demoting workers who won't get a shot, unless their job involves caring for or treating seniors or others with underlying medical problems.
"If they work around a vulnerable population, you can require vaccination. But if it's just an average employer that has no health-related business you can’t terminate somebody for not taking a vaccine," said Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, in explaining the compromise he helped craft.
As initially proposed by Sen. Tom Corbin, R-Travelers Rest, the legislation stated no one "may be compelled" to get a COVID-19 shot, and no employer could punish a worker in any way for opting not to get one.
"We’ve really tried to narrow it down from where it was," Hutto said, adding the original version potentially had far-reaching consequences. "If the seniors Sunday school class wants to the take the church bus to Golden Corral and they say, 'Only people with vaccines can ride the bus,' that ought to be a decision they can make."
The few voting "no" included Sen. Marlon Kimpson, who said he worried about the message it sends, as passage could be seen as validating people's hesitation or refusal to get vaccinated.
"Let's not make a public policy statement that is inconsistent with the body of medical data we have concerning COVID," said the Charleston Democrat. "If we pass this legislation, it has the effect of doing more harm to the progress we've made as a state and nation."
Kimpson questioned whether it's even a problem.
While there is no state mandate, legislators have heard from workers who were told "we want you to get the vaccine, and if you don't, we'll pursue adverse actions, whether suspension or demotion," Hutto said, adding he couldn't name specific companies. "It is a real potential threat to some people's jobs."
Sen. Kevin Johnson, D-Manning, said he worried businesses could be put in a tough spot with customers.
They "may have customers who say, 'If your employees aren't vaccinated, I won't do business with you,'" he said. "People are in business to make money, and if they can't require their employees to be vaccinated, employers are put between a rock and a hard place."
The vote comes a week after the House rejected proposals to ban public employers, including schools, colleges, agencies and local governments, from crafting any policy making COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment or services.
Those proposals attempted unsuccessfully to insert the bans into the House's $10 billion state budget plan.
House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill, helped defeat the ideas, arguing the budget is no place for a such a ban.
