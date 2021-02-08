SC governor fires state agency chief, demands investigation into $600K contract

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster fired a state agency chief on Feb. 8 and called for an investigation into whether she helped steer a $600,000 government contract to her husband’s company.
In one of the more unprecedented moves since he took office in 2017, McMaster axed State Accident Fund Executive Director Amy Cofield and referred the matter to the Inspector General’s office, which investigates allegations of “fraud, waste, abuse, mismanagement, misconduct, and wrongdoing" within state agencies.
“These procurement actions raise significant ethical and legal questions about the conduct of employees at the State Accident Fund,” McMaster said in a statement. “In addition to removing the director immediately, I have requested that Inspector General Brian Lamkin conduct a thorough investigation to determine whether criminal violations of state law have occurred. This is key toward maintaining the public’s confidence in state government.”
Cofield had led the little-known State Accident Fund, which provides worker's compensation insurance to S.C. government employees, since McMaster appointed her to the $135,280 job in January 2019. Efforts to reach the Lexington attorney and her husband were not immediately successful.
In a 25-page letter to Lamkin, McMaster wrote that his office was tipped off to allegations that Cofield's agency had hired her husband, Jimmy Terrapin, as a contractor in January.
Cofield confirmed the consulting arrangement — which calls for her husband to work nearly 40 hours a week at $150 an hour for the next two years — when questioned by McMaster's attorney, the governor wrote. He would earn $312,000 a year.
McMaster forwarded the inspector general a series of document detailing Terrapin's hiring last month.
Those records show the State Accident Fund last year sought a consultant's help with picking and implementing a new software program to handle worker's compensation claims and billing.
Among the requirements of the bid, the contractor must:
- Have five years experience in information technology project management.
- Have a project manager available to meet in person with State Accident Fund staff at least one day a week at the agency's office in Lexington, the county where Terrapin and Cofield live.
- Attend all meetings between the agency and the software vendor, which would be held in Lexington.
- Respond to all inquiries within 24 hours.
- Disclose any conflicts of interest.
A Lexington-based information technology company called Globalpundits submitted a bid and made clear Cofield's husband would handle the project. The proposal touted Terrapin's "30 years of Information Technology experience" and his work managing projects for the federal government.
The bid also included a copy of Terrapin's resume, highlighting past jobs at BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, BenefitFocus and Colonial Life.
The contract was signed Jan. 6. McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said the governor's office expects the State Accident Fund "to take a close look at the contract." In his letter, McMaster instructed Lamkin to review the deal and report back if he found evidence of wrongdoing.
The State Accident Fund's top attorney, Erin Farthing, will fill in as acting director until the governor can name a replacement, McMaster's office said.
The 75-employee agency provides workers’ compensation insurance to some 575 state agencies and local government entities, covering 200,000 S.C. workers.
Cofield is a three-time graduate of the University of South Carolina, according to her page on the State Accident Fund’s website. In 2014, she ran unsuccessfully for S.C. Superintendent of Education, finishing fifth out of eight candidates in a GOP primary that Molly Spearman, the state’s current schools chief, eventually won.
Her brother, Tommy Cofield, was then-Gov. Nikki Haley’s appointee to the University of South Carolina’s board of trustees.